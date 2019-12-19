Men, Create Your Own Outfits & Get Them Delivered Home With This Brand

Creyate lets your create your own outfit: You can choose the tiniest of details that you’d like in your clothes. Fabrics, the lapel of your blazer, lining, buttons, collars— you can pretty much pick them all. You can even have the initials of your name stitched on your shirts.

If none of this is makes sense to you, you can book a home visit, and they’ll come and take your measurements (or you could drop by one of their stores for the same too), stitch up the clothes, and deliver your order.

You can create your own stylish blazers and traditional bandhgalas for the wedding season. Opt for a plaid pattern, maybe for vintage vibes? They also have full suits for men who mean business and two basic ready-made shirt options in broad colourful checks and slightly smaller ones (these can also be customised)

For those not digging the super formal vibe of it all, check out their denims in basic, washed and slightly more distressed versions.