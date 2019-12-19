GoHereEatThis: Crispy Honey Chicken Pizza At Jughead's

Everyone loves pizza and we dilliwallas have a pretty obvious love for good ol’ Chinjabi. Jughead’s has gone ahead and combined these two things and created the perfect lovechild.

The Crispy Honey Chicken pizza has a fluffy thick pizza base {like your typical homemade pizzas}, with a generous smattering of tomato sauce with some tadka,lots of cheese, and chunks of honey-dipped fried chicken chunks to top it all off.

We’re loving this concoction with our Friday movie nights. With lots of bottles of beer {or Coke}, of course.