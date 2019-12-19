Buy Crockery & Decor Starting At INR 50 From This Store In Jwala Heri

Do you like revamping your space quite often? Then, Crockery Villa located in Jwala Heri Market should sort you out. Also, we suggest don’t go by its name as the shop has a lot more to offer than just crockery. Once you are in the main market, you’ll have to walk a bit to locate this store but once you do, you might just spend quite a lot of time here (at least, we did). For your interiors, you will find flower vases in different sizes, wall-hangings, candle holders, really cute pot plant holders in different colours (think teal green, bright orange, mustard yellow). The best part is, everything is quite affordable with tiny flower vases starting at INR 100, wall hangings from INR 150, pot plant holders at INR 50. A bonus is, if you are there, you also would want to stock up your crockery wardrobe. You’ll find a variety of utensils and crockery items made with mitti (say, mitti tawa, casseroles, cups, bottles). Again, everything is available at affordable prices! Mitti tawa is priced at INR 50, a set of six cups at INR 200, bottles at INR 150. So, thank us later!