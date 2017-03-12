I'm in love with Cravity. The freshness of the food is the best. Sahil Mehta is a killer pastry chef: they might be making the best croissants I have ever eaten.
Cravity Might Have The Freshest And Yummiest Croissants In Town
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Parking is an issue. I would advise taking a cab.
They have an open kitchen so the whiff of fresh baked bread is an ever-constant. I love their dry cappuccino as well. If you're hungry, try their delicious pulled lamb burger.
