Cravity Might Have The Freshest And Yummiest Croissants In Town

Cafes

Cravity

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-15A/1, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

I liked

I'm in love with Cravity. The freshness of the food is the best. Sahil Mehta is a killer pastry chef: they might be making the best croissants I have ever eaten.

Pro-tip

Parking is an issue. I would advise taking a cab.

More info

They have an open kitchen so the whiff of fresh baked bread is an ever-constant. I love their dry cappuccino as well. If you're hungry, try their delicious pulled lamb burger.

