3D Earrings, Silk Bracelets & Geometrical Brooches On Cult Curators

Started by brand consultant Aanchal Rathee and gemologist Sanjana Bhuwalka, Cult Curators features designers from across the world including countries like Israel, Croatia, the UK and Bulgaria, whom we may never have come across otherwise. These designers all have something new to offer, whether it’s a different technique or a different material or something completely out of the blue like these blue 3D printed earrings.

We’re also in awe of the silk bracelets which add an instant pop of colour to your outfit with their bunny ear-like appearance. Much quirk. And their range of uber funky brooches.

There’s a lot of futuristic {amost alien-esque} looking designs we can only compare to perhaps Manish Arora’s Amrapali collection.