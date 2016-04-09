Minimalist, artsy accessories in tones of gold and earthy colours is essentially what Cult Curators is about. They scour out designers from across the globe and put together a collection of one-of-a-kind jewellery promising the best finish.
3D Earrings, Silk Bracelets & Geometrical Brooches On Cult Curators
Discover New Design
Started by brand consultant Aanchal Rathee and gemologist Sanjana Bhuwalka, Cult Curators features designers from across the world including countries like Israel, Croatia, the UK and Bulgaria, whom we may never have come across otherwise. These designers all have something new to offer, whether it’s a different technique or a different material or something completely out of the blue like these blue 3D printed earrings.
We’re also in awe of the silk bracelets which add an instant pop of colour to your outfit with their bunny ear-like appearance. Much quirk. And their range of uber funky brooches.
There’s a lot of futuristic {amost alien-esque} looking designs we can only compare to perhaps Manish Arora’s Amrapali collection.
Card Your BFF
… or even your mother. For those of you who become hassled at the thought of picking up a present, the gift cards might prove to be the best solution. Available in three varieties {Style, Elegance and Bespoke}, you can get the one most suited to your budget.
The prices are a bit on the high side, but given the uniqueness of the products, we’re okay splurging on ourselves just this once.
Where: Shop online here.
Price: Starting at INR 2,000 for a ring
