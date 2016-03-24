A cultural evening at Haveli Dharampura, you’ll be listening to some stunning thumris and ghazals. You’ll also be witnessing a really gorgeous Indian classical dance by some noted Kathak dancers in Delhi.
Cultural Evening and Kathak at Haveli Dharampura in Chandni Chowk
Hotels
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
What is It?
Who is It for?
This show is specifically for people who want to feel the charm of the Mughal era, experienced alongside the architecture of the Haveli Dharampura, teamed with classical music and dance for the evening.
Why Should I Go for It?
For a true Old Delhi experience, to see the beautifully restored 200-year-old haveli in the heart of Delhi-6 and for mouthwatering Chandni Chowk delicacies. Read about our fabulous experience at the restaurant here.
Anything Else?
We would advise that you reserve your tables for this show.
When: Every Fri, Sat and Sun
Price: INR 3,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 8pm onwards
Hotels
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
