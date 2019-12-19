Enjoy Berry Smoothies & All-Day Breakfast With Your Doggo At This Pet-Friendly Cafe

Locating Cultured might be slightly difficult (thank God for Google Maps) but once you've found your way, you'll realise that this cafe is unlike any other in Humayunpur. It's spacious (so doggos will definitely have a blast), bathed in white with wooden detailing, and they even have an adorable balcony with lots of green. While there isn't anything much for a view here, we'd love to sit outdoors on a good weather day with a cup of masala chai and Cultured's Walnut Cake.

On the day we dropped by, we tried their fluffy Eggs Florentine that came with sauteed spinach and a thick hollandaise sauce. The eggs were cooked perfectly, the English muffins were slightly crispy and buttered (just how we like it) and the sauce bound the dish together really well. Masala Chai and their Triple Chocolate Brownie were the other things we ordered here. While the former was super comforting, we felt that the brownie was slightly dry—but nothing that a bit of ice cream couldn't fix.

For the healthy eaters too, this cafe offers plenty of options like Ragi Poppy Seed Crepes with Lemon Syrup, Mango Chia Smoothies, Warm Mushroom Quinoa Salad and more. Their dessert section with Banoffie Pie, Carrot Cake, Oatmeal Muffins is also equally impressive (this keeps changing though).