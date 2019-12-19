Pizza Cupcakes, Red Velvet Cheesecake And More At CUPnCAKE Factory

The CUPnCAKE Factory is winning for serving some of the freshest cupcakes we’ve munched on in Gurgaon. The place is very welcoming, and you’re instantly filled with happy vibes when you lay eyes on these beauties. The smell of freshly baked goods is enough to turn your Mondays around, and the staff is super helpful, too; they’ll listen to your requirements carefully and create the cake of your dreams.

Also, in the interest of everyone’s happiness, we’d like to draw your attention to their Pizza Cupcake. While we haven’t tried that yet, consider it added to our food bucket List.