Coffee, Pizza & Cosy Vibes: This Cafe Makes For A Perfect Hangout Spot

Cafes

Rustique

Adchini, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Aurobindo Marg, Adchini, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Rustique is one of the most beautiful cafes in South Delhi which has enchanting interiors. I recently visited it with my friend to enjoy a hot cup of coffee with snacks. We were mesmerised by its beauty; wooden chairs and table surrounded by lush greenery. Every corner was so beautiful. The place looks so dreamy during the evenings with all the lights are switched on. Coming to the food, we started off with cappuccino and coffee mocha with a veggie pizza. When the food arrived, we were delighted to see our platter. Both the coffee and pizza looked appealing and tasted fantastic. The pizza crust was perfectly baked, and the coffee was strong. We ended our meal with a sinfully indulgent chocolate cake. Every bite of this sweet treat was soft and delicious.  Overall, this is the perfect place to enjoy a nice cup (or three) of coffee.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

