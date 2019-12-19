A Curated Collection Of Indian-Made Art, Décor, And Fashion At Engrave

Right, it’s time to get really crafty. And by that we mean arty, exquisite, and artisanal. The Engraved website is neatly divided into categories like Art & Prints, Crafts, Fashion, F & B, Home & Living, Plaques, Name Plates, and Canvas Prints. We are floored by the range of Calligraphy art, especially the ones that feature Devanagiri strokes.

Hipster Dictionarys, Aztec Raccoons, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran doodles as well as sketched images of festivals in India available here are also sure to quirk up your walls. Bidri, cane work, Madhubani paintings from Bihar and even knitted and crochet stuff are on offer if you’re looking for niche products.