Get Your Favourite Design Hand-Painted On A Pair Of Shoes From This E-Store

These hand-painted customised sneakers are to die for. Decide on a theme, and Sugandha will have ‘em ready in no time. I decided to get Star Wars themed shoes done for a friend’s birthday, and the design and quality were just perfect. She gets the shoes too, so you just have to give her the idea, and sit back and relax! The paints she uses are good as it’s been almost a year now and the colours haven’t run, not even a little. Unlike other brands that customise products, she’s super affordable. Check out her Instagram feed to place an order, and you won't be disappointed.