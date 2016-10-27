Makoba In Greater Kailash For Everything Stationery

You can’t miss Makoba; it’s right on the main road outside the GK I M Block Market. Step inside and you’ll be confronted by a mass of white, almost like a clinic.

You’ll see sleek beautiful fountain pens displayed behind glass panels on all sides. Take your time examining these one by one – you can touch and feel {under the supervision of the store manager} and maybe even try your hand at some calligraphy.

You’ll encounter brands such as Cross, Llamy, Davidoff, and Waterman .