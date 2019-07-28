Customized Cocktails, Chicken Chettinad & Apple Pie All Under One Roof!

Wok In The Clouds just opened up in CP. As you walk in you get taken in by the classy, chic look and its glamorous, sexy bar. The use of Blue hues gives an upbeat feeling, complemented by brown wood trimmings, it gives a very comfortable feel but with class. All around there are typical American signboards, a guitar, a motorcycle deco piece. The bar is unique in that has the most unique innovative cocktails made with healthy fruit juices and great garnishing. Just ask the bartender to whip up something special with your choice of rum, vodka, whiskey, gin or anything else, and wait to get pleasantly surprised. This bar also boasts of 14 different malts to enjoy from. Now when you see the decor and drinks done so well, you look forward to a great meal. The fusion menu of Indian, Continental, Pan Asian cuisine doesn't disappoint. They have all the favorites for vegetarians and Non-vegetarians, like Crunchy Thai Kebab on a sticks, Kurkure Paneer, Tandoori Pomfret, Chicken Tikka, Mushroom, Spicy Kung Pap Chicken, Chicken Chettinad, Sukha Mutton, Railway Mutton Curry, WITC Dum Biryani, Paneer Tikka Masala, Chicken Lasagne, Chicken Risotto, Nasi Goreng, Dal Makhani and much much more. One of the appetizers was Gol Gappas (deep-fried puffed up balls, which are hallow) stuffed with seasoned potatoes and served with small shots of Jal Jeera Pani spiked with vodka. They were a real tongue stimulator, the Chicken Lasagna, was just the right flavours of marina sauce, with perfectly cooked pasta, chicken topped off with cheese the combination of all the flavours was just amazing. I am a big seafood fan and they cooked the Dynamite Prawns to just the right tender firmness with flavours to complement the prawns, another dish I must talk about is the Kulfi Platter. Kulfi on its own is delicious but here they put together differently flavoured kulfi that went well with each other with just the right amount of sweetness at that and of course the texture was creamy This is my go-to place for chilling out with friends, family or just catching up with a friend!