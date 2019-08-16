This Fairly New Restaurant In Rajinder Nagar Is Here For All Things Yum!

Banter is this newly opened restaurant in Rajinder Nagar is gonna give you all the good vibes. The cuteness begins just as you enter the front door. It has both outdoor and indoor seating, so you can get seated according to your mood. It's the perfect place to go to for a date. Now coming to the food, this place has some very unique and creative options. You guys can try their Maggi Arancini Balls, Chicken Tikka which is subtly marinated with some Alcohol, Seekh Kebabs and so much more. This place also has a huge variety of shakes and mocktails. I liked the Choco Bar Monster Shake. You can also try their Strawberry Monster Shake, Iced Tea, Butterscotch Caramel Shake, Nutella Shake and so much more. So, what are you waiting for? Head to this amazing place soon with your friends to have a really good time with food and drinks that will make your tummy happy.