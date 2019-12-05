This Cozy Cafe Serves Fab Margarita Pizza Along With Board Games & Books To Read!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Soho Bistro & Cafe

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khasra 264, Ground Floor, Westend Marg, Sainik Farm, New Delhi,

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The best thing about Soho cafe is the ambience. They have three different Kings of settings, each one prettier than the other. It just feels good. Moreover, they have board games and books to read as well. What else do you need ya? My favorite dish here was the Margarita Pizza though. I mean, it was just downright! So, take your me-time and head over to this pretty cafe now!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Cafes

Soho Bistro & Cafe

Sainik Farms, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Khasra 264, Ground Floor, Westend Marg, Sainik Farm, New Delhi,

image-map-default