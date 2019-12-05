The best thing about Soho cafe is the ambience. They have three different Kings of settings, each one prettier than the other. It just feels good. Moreover, they have board games and books to read as well. What else do you need ya? My favorite dish here was the Margarita Pizza though. I mean, it was just downright! So, take your me-time and head over to this pretty cafe now!
This Cozy Cafe Serves Fab Margarita Pizza Along With Board Games & Books To Read!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SAKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
