Cute, Little & A Economical Cafe With Scrumptious Taste

Cafes

Xero Degrees

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

23/9, Near Carnival Cinema, L Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Food at Xero degrees is something which you always love to eat. This cafe is the pocket-friendly cafe in CP has an amazing variety of shakes and food. Shakes must’ve fallen from heaven. Perfect place to indulge in cheesy fries and Nutella oreo shake. Nutella shake was just wow. The presentation Nutella Oreo shake is damn nice. Cheesy masala fries served in the jar is very delicious and tasty. Which is must a try. They have a wide variety of combinations and some unique flavours.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

