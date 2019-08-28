Cute, Little & A Economical Cafe With Scrumptious Taste

Food at Xero degrees is something which you always love to eat. This cafe is the pocket-friendly cafe in CP has an amazing variety of shakes and food. Shakes must’ve fallen from heaven. Perfect place to indulge in cheesy fries and Nutella oreo shake. Nutella shake was just wow. The presentation Nutella Oreo shake is damn nice. Cheesy masala fries served in the jar is very delicious and tasty. Which is must a try. They have a wide variety of combinations and some unique flavours.