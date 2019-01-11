Cyber Hub is the go-to hangout places for residents and working professionals in Gurgaon, and boasts of amazing pubs, restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Here is the best of Cyber Hub – in one handy guide.
Home Is Where The Hub Is: Bookmark This List Of Best Eateries & Bars In Cyber Hub
SodaBottleOpenerWala
What: One of Delhi’s favourite Parsi restaurants
Why We Love It: Authenticity, their Mutton Berry Pulao, and the fact that they provide equal employment opportunities to differently-abled individuals.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Made In Punjab
What: A North Indian restaurant
Why We Love It: For giving Butter Chicken the respect it deserves and their Dahi Kebabs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Panchavati Gaurav
What Is It: A pure-veg restaurant serving Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine
Why We Love It: For easy access to the ultimate comfort food, khichri.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Nando's
What Is It: With over 1,000 Nando’s outlets across the world, of course we can count on having one in Cyber Hub.
Why We Love It: Peri Peri Chicken and Chicken Wings
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Pita Pit
What Is It: A joint that churns budget-friendly pita pockets and shawarma.
Why We Love It: For being healthy as well as easy on the pocket
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Kebab Express
What Is It: A kebab joint that’s great for takeaway meals.
Why We Love It: It’s perfect for a quick Dal Makhani fix.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Burma Burma
What Is It: The only Burmese restaurant in Cyber Hub
Why We Love It: Despite their all-vegetarian menu, we don’t miss meat at all. Yep, the food is that good.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Dhaba - Estd 1986 Delhi
What Is It: Dhaba-style food, with a hint of 5-star pizzazz
Why We Love It: For their melt-in-the-mouth Galouti kebabs and a tall glass of Lassi.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Oh! Calcutta
What Is It: Looking to familiarise yourself with Bengali cuisine? This is the restaurant to go to.
Why We Love It: For their buffet spread.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Italiano
What Is It: An easy-breezy Italian restaurant that’s great for a mid-range meal.
Why We Love It: Fresh pasta and a big slice of Tiramisu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Cafe Delhi Heights
What Is It: A Delhi-themed cafe that celebrates big, bold flavours.
Why We Love It: For their super popular Juicy Lucy burger and breakfast spread.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Not Just Paranthas
What Is It: Despite its name, parathas are the star at this restaurant.
Why We Love It: For Chur Chur Naan and chuskis.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Raasta
What Is It: A super chill bar, with good vibes and great music.
Why We Love It: Their Ladies Nights (organised every Sunday), as well as their Karaoke sessions!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Soi7
What Is It: A microbrewery that does both beer and Asian fare right.
Why We Love It: For their four distinct brews and gig nights.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
The Wine Company
What Is It: Always up for wine? This is where to go.
Why We Love It: Wine for every budget, interesting Sangria options (like Peach Melba) and Bacon Chorizo Risotto.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Hard Rock Cafe
What Is It: A bit of a legend when it comes to bars in the city, Hard Rock Cafe has been around for a long, long time.
Why We Love It: Hard Rock Cafe still hosts super fun gigs and offers tempting happy hour deals from time to time.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Farzi Cafe
What Is It: Delicious food, presented beautifully, with the added twist of molecular gastronomy.
Why We Love It: For the Britannia Cheesecake & Duck Samosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The Beer Cafe
What Is It: This watering hole serves 50 different beers from 19 different countries.
Why We Love It: So. Much. Beer.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Sutra Gastropub
What Is It: A favourite with Cyber Hub regulars, Sutra Gastropub is great for a laid-back evening.
Why We Love It: Consistency – we’ve always had a good time here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Quaff
What Is It: ‘Quaff’ means ‘to drink heartily’ and that’s exactly what you’ll end up doing at this microbrewery.
Why We Love It: The wheat beer is a winner!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Imperfecto
What Is It: A casual bar with a really pretty rooftop.
Why We Love It: The ambience is first-date appropriate.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Theobroma
What Is It: Originally from Mumbai, Theobroma is well-loved all over India (primarily because of their melt-in-the-mouth brownies).
Why We Love It: For their breakfast offerings (croissants, pancakes and coffee!), in addition to the cakes and bakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Zizo
What Is It: A Lebanese restaurant.
Why We Love It: Their use of organic ingredients, the Trio Hummus with Pita and their thin crust pizzas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The People & Co.
What Is It: A comedy club that’s run by the same people who set up Canvas Laugh Club in Mumbai.
Why We Love It: It’s a fantastic way to round off a long work week, with lots of laughs and whisky!
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Chai Point
What Is It: A safe space for tea lovers, Chai Point is great when you’re craving a steaming cup of masala chai.
Why We Love It: Chai pairs well with Vada Pav, which they do quite well too.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Red Mango
What Is It: A fro-yo place where you make your own yogurt combos and pay by weight.
Why We Love It: In addition to yogurt, they also have lots of snacks on their menu (like low-cal parfaits, smoothies, and breakfast options).
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Krispy Kreme
What Is It: Cyber Hub has a Krispy Kreme outlet and their doughnuts help us overcome Monday morning blues.
Why We Love It: For their novelty flavours like Red Velvet & Iced Rainbow Chips doughnuts.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
SMAAASH
What Is It: A virtual gaming hub.
Why We Love It: For a game of twilight bowling on their UV-lit alley.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Starbucks
What Is It: Their coffee ranges from basic to extremely fancy, which means they have something for all your moods.
Why We Love It: What isn’t there to love about Starbucks?
- Price for two: ₹ 750
IHOP
What Is It: India’s first ever IHOP outlet is at Cyber Hub – 10 points to Gurgaon.
Why We Love It: For satiating surprise pancake cravings (IHOP is open till midnight).
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Circus
What Is It: After a successful stint in South Extension, the Circus now also has an outlet at Cyber Hub.
Why We Love It: For their quirky take on street food (Palak Patta Chaat, anyone?).
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
The Drunken Botanist
What Is It: A garden-themed restaurant in Cyber Hub, which has the loveliest ambience we've ever seen.
Why We Love It: The food here is just amazing, and they get very creative with their cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
Cyber Hub Social
What Is It: Social's first and only outlet in Gurgaon.
Why We Love it: It's a great place to hangout and unwind. We love their biryani, chili potato, and peach iced tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Yum Yum Cha
What Is It: A restaurant that serves delicious Pan-Asian cuisine.
Why We Love It: Their sushi, baos, stone bowls, woks are the best we've ever had.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Taco Bell
What Is It: A Mexican fast-food joint.
Why We Love It: This is the perfect place to go to when we're on a budget yet craving delicious food. Their loaded fries are unlike anything else we've had.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
