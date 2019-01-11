Home Is Where The Hub Is: Bookmark This List Of Best Eateries & Bars In Cyber Hub

img-gallery-featured

Cyber Hub is the go-to hangout places for residents and working professionals in Gurgaon, and boasts of amazing pubs, restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Here is the best of Cyber Hub – in one handy guide.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

What: One of Delhi’s favourite Parsi restaurants

Why We Love It: Authenticity, their Mutton Berry Pulao, and the fact that they provide equal employment opportunities to differently-abled individuals.

Casual Dining

SodaBottleOpenerWala

4.2

Shop 3, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Made In Punjab

What: A North Indian restaurant

Why We Love It: For giving Butter Chicken the respect it deserves and their Dahi Kebabs

Casual Dining

Made In Punjab

4.0

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, 6/7, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Panchavati Gaurav

What Is It: A pure-veg restaurant serving Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisine

Why We Love It: For easy access to the ultimate comfort food, khichri.

Casual Dining

Panchavati Gaurav

4.0

20-21, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Nando's

What Is It: With over 1,000 Nando’s outlets across the world, of course we can count on having one in Cyber Hub.

Why We Love It: Peri Peri Chicken and Chicken Wings

Casual Dining

Nando's

4.3

Cyber Hub, Shop 12 & 14, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Pita Pit

What Is It: A joint that churns budget-friendly pita pockets and shawarma.

Why We Love It: For being healthy as well as easy on the pocket

Fast Food Restaurants

Pita Pit

4.1

Cyber Hub, K3-B, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Kebab Express

What Is It: A kebab joint that’s great for takeaway meals.

Why We Love It: It’s perfect for a quick Dal Makhani fix.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kebab Xpress

3.7

Cyber Hub, 112, 1st Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Burma Burma

What Is It: The only Burmese restaurant in Cyber Hub

Why We Love It: Despite their all-vegetarian menu, we don’t miss meat at all. Yep, the food is that good.

Casual Dining

Burma Burma

4.6

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, Shop 6, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Dhaba - Estd 1986 Delhi

What Is It: Dhaba-style food, with a hint of 5-star pizzazz

Why We Love It: For their melt-in-the-mouth Galouti kebabs and a tall glass of Lassi.

Casual Dining

Dhaba - Estd 1986 Delhi

4.1

Cyber Hub, 1st Floor, Shop 111, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Oh! Calcutta

What Is It: Looking to familiarise yourself with Bengali cuisine? This is the restaurant to go to.

Why We Love It: For their buffet spread.

Casual Dining

Oh! Calcutta

4.3

Cyber Hub, 9, Ground Floor, Opp. Gateway Towers, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Italiano

What Is It: An easy-breezy Italian restaurant that’s great for a mid-range meal.

Why We Love It: Fresh pasta and a big slice of Tiramisu.

Casual Dining

Italiano

4.2

Cyber Hub, 1st Floor, 109, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cafe Delhi Heights

What Is It: A Delhi-themed cafe that celebrates big, bold flavours.

Why We Love It:  For their super popular Juicy Lucy burger and breakfast spread.

Casual Dining

Cafe Delhi Heights

4.3

Cyber Hub, Shop 10, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Not Just Paranthas

What Is It: Despite its name, parathas are the star at this restaurant.

Why We Love It: For Chur Chur Naan and chuskis.

Casual Dining

Not Just Paranthas

4.0

Cyber Hub, 108, 1st Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Raasta

What Is It: A super chill bar, with good vibes and great music.

Why We Love It: Their Ladies Nights (organised every Sunday), as well as their Karaoke sessions!

Bars

Raasta

4.0

Cyber Hub, 2nd Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Soi7

What Is It: A microbrewery that does both beer and Asian fare right.

Why We Love It: For their four distinct brews and gig nights.

Breweries

Soi 7 Pub & Brewery

4.3

DLF Cyber Hub, 205-208 & 209-A, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

The Wine Company

What Is It: Always up for wine? This is where to go.

Why We Love It: Wine for every budget, interesting Sangria options (like Peach Melba) and Bacon Chorizo Risotto.

Bars

The Wine Company

4.3

Cyber Hub, 22 & 23, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Hard Rock Cafe

What Is It: A bit of a legend when it comes to bars in the city, Hard Rock Cafe has been around for a long, long time.

Why We Love It: Hard Rock Cafe still hosts super fun gigs and offers tempting happy hour deals from time to time.

Pubs

Hard Rock Cafe

Cyber Hub, Unit 4/5/104/105, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Farzi Cafe

What Is It: Delicious food, presented beautifully, with the added twist of molecular gastronomy.

Why We Love It: For the Britannia Cheesecake & Duck Samosas.

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

4.1

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

The Beer Cafe

What Is It: This watering hole serves 50 different beers from 19 different countries.

Why We Love It: So. Much. Beer.

Pubs

The Beer Cafe

4.0

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, K-8, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Sutra Gastropub

What Is It: A favourite with Cyber Hub regulars, Sutra Gastropub is great for a laid-back evening.

Why We Love It: Consistency – we’ve always had a good time here.

Pubs

Sutra Gastropub

4.2

Cyber Hub, 2nd Floor, 201 & 202, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Quaff

What Is It: ‘Quaff’ means ‘to drink heartily’ and that’s exactly what you’ll end up doing at this microbrewery.

Why We Love It: The wheat beer is a winner!

Casual Dining

Quaff Microbrewery

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower B, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Imperfecto

What Is It: A casual bar with a really pretty rooftop.

Why We Love It: The ambience is first-date appropriate.

Pubs

Imperfecto

4.0

Cyber Hub, 2nd Floor, 209 & 210, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Theobroma

What Is It: Originally from Mumbai, Theobroma is well-loved all over India (primarily because of their melt-in-the-mouth brownies).

Why We Love It: For their breakfast offerings (croissants, pancakes and coffee!), in addition to the cakes and bakes.

Cafes

Theobroma

4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Zizo

What Is It: A Lebanese restaurant.

Why We Love It: Their use of organic ingredients, the Trio Hummus with Pita and their thin crust pizzas.

Casual Dining

Zizo

3.7

Cyber Hub, Building 10-B, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

The People & Co.

What Is It: A comedy club that’s run by the same people who set up Canvas Laugh Club in Mumbai.

Why We Love It: It’s a fantastic way to round off a long work week, with lots of laughs and whisky!

Bars

The People & Co.

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-B, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Chai Point

What Is It: A safe space for tea lovers, Chai Point is great when you’re craving a steaming cup of masala chai.

Why We Love It: Chai pairs well with Vada Pav, which they do quite well too.

Fast Food Restaurants

Chai Point

3.4

Cyber Hub, K-5, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Red Mango

What Is It: A fro-yo place where you make your own yogurt combos and pay by weight.

Why We Love It: In addition to yogurt, they also have lots of snacks on their menu (like low-cal parfaits, smoothies, and breakfast options).

Dessert Parlours

Red Mango

3.8

Cyber Hub, K-4B, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Krispy Kreme

What Is It: Cyber Hub has a Krispy Kreme outlet and their doughnuts help us overcome Monday morning blues.

Why We Love It: For their novelty flavours like Red Velvet & Iced Rainbow Chips doughnuts.

Dessert Parlours

Krispy Kreme

4.3

Cyber Hub, K-4/A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

SMAAASH

What Is It: A virtual gaming hub.

Why We Love It: For a game of twilight bowling on their UV-lit alley.

Bars

Smaaash

4.3

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Starbucks

What Is It: Their coffee ranges from basic to extremely fancy, which means they have something for all your moods.

Why We Love It: What isn’t there to love about Starbucks?

Cafes

Starbucks

4.4

Cyber Hub, Building 8, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

IHOP

What Is It: India’s first ever IHOP outlet is at Cyber Hub – 10 points to Gurgaon.

Why We Love It: For satiating surprise pancake cravings (IHOP is open till midnight).

Casual Dining

IHOP

4.7

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Circus

What Is It: After a successful stint in South Extension, the Circus now also has an outlet at Cyber Hub.

Why We Love It: For their quirky take on street food (Palak Patta Chaat, anyone?).

Casual Dining

Circus

3.8

DLF Tower 2, 16, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

The Drunken Botanist

What Is It: A garden-themed restaurant in Cyber Hub, which has the loveliest ambience we've ever seen.

Why We Love It: The food here is just amazing, and they get very creative with their cocktails.

Bars

The Drunken Botanist

4.7

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Unit 1-B & C, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Cyber Hub Social

What Is It: Social's first and only outlet in Gurgaon.

Why We Love it: It's a great place to hangout and unwind. We love their biryani, chili potato, and peach iced tea.

Bars

Cyber Hub Social

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 4-A, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Yum Yum Cha

What Is It: A restaurant that serves delicious Pan-Asian cuisine.

Why We Love It: Their sushi, baos, stone bowls, woks are the best we've ever had.

Casual Dining

Yum Yum Cha

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Taco Bell

What Is It: A Mexican fast-food joint.

Why We Love It: This is the perfect place to go to when we're on a budget yet craving delicious food. Their loaded fries are unlike anything else we've had.

Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

4.3

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 6, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default