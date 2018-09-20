The Drunken Botanist Serves Plant-Based Cocktails, Lal Maas Ravioli & More

After a long time, I have come across a place that I would love to visit over and over again. The Drunken Botanist is a beautiful place spread across a huge area. You will be surprised as soon as you enter the place due to its sheer beauty and interiors. It is well-lit with a huge bar, there are giant seating capacity and amazing interiors with beautiful chandeliers and plants giving it a feel of a garden. The staff is well-trained and courteous. It's usually full, so better make reservations. The menu has a never-ending variety of food and drinks. I tried a lot of things on the menu. They have an intriguing drinks menu with plant-based cocktails. I tried a few of them and liked them all. The food is great, and the portions are huge. My favourites are - sushi, lal maas ravioli, murg waffle, and pizza etc. Everything tasted great. And the desserts they serve are a perfect way to end the beautiful meal. I ordered the baked cheesecake and tres leches; it was toothsome. With this {good} crazy place, Cyber Hub just got lit again. I would recommend everyone to visit it, at least once. Overall, I had a great experience, and I'm definitely visiting again.