After a long time, I have come across a place that I would love to visit over and over again. The Drunken Botanist is a beautiful place spread across a huge area. You will be surprised as soon as you enter the place due to its sheer beauty and interiors. It is well-lit with a huge bar, there are giant seating capacity and amazing interiors with beautiful chandeliers and plants giving it a feel of a garden. The staff is well-trained and courteous. It's usually full, so better make reservations. The menu has a never-ending variety of food and drinks. I tried a lot of things on the menu. They have an intriguing drinks menu with plant-based cocktails. I tried a few of them and liked them all. The food is great, and the portions are huge. My favourites are - sushi, lal maas ravioli, murg waffle, and pizza etc. Everything tasted great. And the desserts they serve are a perfect way to end the beautiful meal. I ordered the baked cheesecake and tres leches; it was toothsome. With this {good} crazy place, Cyber Hub just got lit again. I would recommend everyone to visit it, at least once. Overall, I had a great experience, and I'm definitely visiting again.
The Drunken Botanist Serves Plant-Based Cocktails, Lal Maas Ravioli & More
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything from food and drinks to service is great.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Bae.
Also On The Drunken Botanist
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)