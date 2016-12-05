Here’s Everything That’s New In Cyber Hub

Residents of Gurgaon, rejoice. Cyber Hub is constantly growing bigger, and is already home to a whole bunch of new restaurants, a new stand-up venue and even a little gourmet grocery store. And whereas some of these have already opened their doors, some are WIP. Here’s the scoop on Cyber Hub 2.0.

Now Open

Taco Bell

Good news for all you G-towners who have been driving all the way to Vasant Kunj to gorge on tacos; bringing you burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, Taco Bell is now open.

Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

4.3

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 6, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Punjab Grill Tappa

Sabut Dana with Shrimp Pulao, Rum-soaked Raisin and Palak Chur Chur Naan and Jalebi Churros – Punjab Grill Tappa has an innovative, quirky and even healthy menu that takes our favourite north Indian dishes and gives them a makeover!

Stop by for dinner, winter is perfect for gorging.

Casual Dining

Punjab Grill Tappa

Shop 19, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Social

Hauz Khas village has one, Defence Colony has one, Nehru Place has one and Gurgaon has now jumped on the bandwagon, too. The Cyber Hub Social is all about quirky drinks, quirkier décor and the convenience of not having to brave the highway {or worse, MG Road}. We’re welcoming the electric LIIT with open arms {and mouths, of course}.

Bars

Cyber Hub Social

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-C, Ground Floor, Shop 4-A, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Yum Yum Cha

Highly rated, highly recommended – Yum Yum Cha is dominating the sushi and dim sum game. If you’ve been to their Saket outlet, you know we’re right and are probably as excited about finding them at Cyber Hub. If not, get on it.

Casual Dining

Yum Yum Cha

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

The People & Co.

For a big spoon of laughter medicine, check out The People & Co. Started by Mumbai’s Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co. is Cyber Hub’s newest live entertainment venue. They have roped in some of the biggest names on the Indian stand-up comedy scene {like Biswa Kalyan Rath or Aditi Mittal}, organise open-mic nights and have a fully-stocked bar. We cant wait.

Bars

The People & Co.

Cyber Hub, Tower 8-B, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Keventers

Gurgaon gets its second Keventer’s and we couldn’t be happier. Sip on one of their iconic milkshakes {we recommend the cold coffee shake or the butterscotch} as you amble through Cyber Hub and make the most of the chilly winters.

Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

K-09, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Hang Out

Gurgaonwallahs, you’re probably familiar with this kid-friendly, casual restaurant; they have an outlet in DLF Mega Mall, as well. We haven’t been able to vet Hang Out yet and have heard very mixed reviews. What we gather is that the lunch buffet is the main attraction factor here.

Casual Dining

Hang Out

Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Burma Burma

After bringing authentic, vegetarian and downright delicious Burmese delicacies to Mumbai, Burma Burma comes to CyberHub. Take your pick from the customary Khow Suey, Samuza Hincho and their Smokey Avocado and Honey ice cream. We hear they also have a lovely selection of teas.

Casual Dining

Burma Burma

4.6

DLF Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, Shop 6, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Instapizza

After winning us all over with their Monster Deep Dish and stellar customer service, Instapizza comes to Cyber Hub. This is Gurgaon’s third outlet and we’re loving it. In addition to the ginormous deep dish pizzas, try their Cyber Hub Special; loaded with chorizo, fresh garlic and green chillies and topped with yummy barbecue sauce.

Fast Food Restaurants

Instapizza

Unit 2-A, Building 10, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Wendy’s

International burger chain Wendy’s entered the Indian market almost two years ago and wooed us with its soft square-ish buns. We recommend that you start with their super popular Baconator burger and wash it down with a thick Chocolate Chip shake at lunch hour. They also have lots of veggie options.

Casual Dining

Wendy's

Cyber Hub, 2-A, UGF/A, Ground Floor, Building 10, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Choko La Café

Check in to Choko La for a steaming cup of hot chocolate and all-day breakfast. They opened a few months ago, so you’ve probably already been. If not, stop by for a slice of their chocolate raspberry pastry—it’s delish.

Cafes

Choko La

4.6

K-2, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Quaff

‘Quaff’ means to drink heartily and this new brewery in Cyber Hub is the perfect place to do just that. In-house brews, sharing plates to go around {wasabi prawns, anyone?} and an easy-going vibe—we think we might have found our new favourite at Cyber Hub.

Casual Dining

Quaff Microbrewery

4.4

Cyber Hub, Tower B, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Coming Soon

Theobroma

No more sucking up to Bombay peeps for a box of Theobroma brownies! The red-velvet-cheesecake-brownie-legend is all set to open two stores in Delhi NCR—one in Noida and the other in Cyber Hub. Set to open by November end/the first week of December, we anticipate long lines, expanding waistlines and happy Delhites.

Cafes

Theobroma

4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

Circus

Just in time for a wintery lunch, Circus {of South Ex. fame} is set to open another outlet in G-Town {but of course they chose Cyber Hub!}. We hope they’ll have all our Circus faves; Palak Patta Chaat, pork vindaloo and the Joker No. 7 cocktail. Watch this space for more deets.

Casual Dining

Circus

3.8

DLF Tower 2, 16, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

