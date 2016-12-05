Residents of Gurgaon, rejoice. Cyber Hub is constantly growing bigger, and is already home to a whole bunch of new restaurants, a new stand-up venue and even a little gourmet grocery store. And whereas some of these have already opened their doors, some are WIP. Here’s the scoop on Cyber Hub 2.0.
Here’s Everything That’s New In Cyber Hub
Now Open
Taco Bell
Good news for all you G-towners who have been driving all the way to Vasant Kunj to gorge on tacos; bringing you burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, Taco Bell is now open.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Punjab Grill Tappa
Sabut Dana with Shrimp Pulao, Rum-soaked Raisin and Palak Chur Chur Naan and Jalebi Churros – Punjab Grill Tappa has an innovative, quirky and even healthy menu that takes our favourite north Indian dishes and gives them a makeover!
Stop by for dinner, winter is perfect for gorging.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Social
Hauz Khas village has one, Defence Colony has one, Nehru Place has one and Gurgaon has now jumped on the bandwagon, too. The Cyber Hub Social is all about quirky drinks, quirkier décor and the convenience of not having to brave the highway {or worse, MG Road}. We’re welcoming the electric LIIT with open arms {and mouths, of course}.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Yum Yum Cha
Highly rated, highly recommended – Yum Yum Cha is dominating the sushi and dim sum game. If you’ve been to their Saket outlet, you know we’re right and are probably as excited about finding them at Cyber Hub. If not, get on it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The People & Co.
For a big spoon of laughter medicine, check out The People & Co. Started by Mumbai’s Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co. is Cyber Hub’s newest live entertainment venue. They have roped in some of the biggest names on the Indian stand-up comedy scene {like Biswa Kalyan Rath or Aditi Mittal}, organise open-mic nights and have a fully-stocked bar. We cant wait.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Keventers
Gurgaon gets its second Keventer’s and we couldn’t be happier. Sip on one of their iconic milkshakes {we recommend the cold coffee shake or the butterscotch} as you amble through Cyber Hub and make the most of the chilly winters.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Hang Out
Gurgaonwallahs, you’re probably familiar with this kid-friendly, casual restaurant; they have an outlet in DLF Mega Mall, as well. We haven’t been able to vet Hang Out yet and have heard very mixed reviews. What we gather is that the lunch buffet is the main attraction factor here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Burma Burma
After bringing authentic, vegetarian and downright delicious Burmese delicacies to Mumbai, Burma Burma comes to CyberHub. Take your pick from the customary Khow Suey, Samuza Hincho and their Smokey Avocado and Honey ice cream. We hear they also have a lovely selection of teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Instapizza
After winning us all over with their Monster Deep Dish and stellar customer service, Instapizza comes to Cyber Hub. This is Gurgaon’s third outlet and we’re loving it. In addition to the ginormous deep dish pizzas, try their Cyber Hub Special; loaded with chorizo, fresh garlic and green chillies and topped with yummy barbecue sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Wendy’s
International burger chain Wendy’s entered the Indian market almost two years ago and wooed us with its soft square-ish buns. We recommend that you start with their super popular Baconator burger and wash it down with a thick Chocolate Chip shake at lunch hour. They also have lots of veggie options.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Choko La Café
Check in to Choko La for a steaming cup of hot chocolate and all-day breakfast. They opened a few months ago, so you’ve probably already been. If not, stop by for a slice of their chocolate raspberry pastry—it’s delish.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Quaff
‘Quaff’ means to drink heartily and this new brewery in Cyber Hub is the perfect place to do just that. In-house brews, sharing plates to go around {wasabi prawns, anyone?} and an easy-going vibe—we think we might have found our new favourite at Cyber Hub.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Coming Soon
Theobroma
No more sucking up to Bombay peeps for a box of Theobroma brownies! The red-velvet-cheesecake-brownie-legend is all set to open two stores in Delhi NCR—one in Noida and the other in Cyber Hub. Set to open by November end/the first week of December, we anticipate long lines, expanding waistlines and happy Delhites.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Circus
Just in time for a wintery lunch, Circus {of South Ex. fame} is set to open another outlet in G-Town {but of course they chose Cyber Hub!}. We hope they’ll have all our Circus faves; Palak Patta Chaat, pork vindaloo and the Joker No. 7 cocktail. Watch this space for more deets.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
