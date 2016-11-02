CycloFit On MG Road For Everything Cycling-Related

Enter the store and you’ll see rows upon rows of cycles, in every shape and size available, making for a pretty sight. Don’t be daunted, though. The people there are supremely helpful, and all we had to do is tell them our height, the type of bike we wanted {all-terrain or mountain}, and our budget.

They lead us straight to two great options {27 gears, hydraulic brakes et al} but when we made disapproving noises, took us to the first floor where there were even more bikes, including some very, very cute ones for children. They seemed to stock all the regular suspects: Firefox, Btwin, Atlas etc.