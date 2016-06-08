Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon

The menu comprises five pages of mostly Kashmiri fare, with a smattering of Mughlai thrown in.

Our meal comprised of a fair amount of vegetarian fare along with the customary meats. We started with the Papdi Paneer- a fried crunchy concoction with tender cottage cheese inside. This followed by a tangy mutton yakhni and a juicy mutton rista {resembling a meatball, this had flavours oozing right out and blending with the curry it was swimming in}.

The Kashmiri chicken biryani was well-cooked and loaded with masala, but a little too spicy for us. You may want to indicate your spice level preferences while placing your order. We were pretty happy with the chicken to rice ratio. Surprisingly, the soya chaap masala ended up being one of our favourite dishes.

Daawat-e-Kashmir also does a pretty good job with its Mughlai- the Chicken Lababdar being proof. Pair your gravies with missi roti or a laccha paratha for best results.