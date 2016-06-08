From the much sought after tabaak maaz and mutton yakhni to Kashmiri rajma and even some paneer concoctions, Daawat-e-Kashmir has got everything you’d want in a full meal, and it’s all delivered to your doorstep.
Daawat-E-Kashmir: Delivering Boxfuls Of Kashmiri Food Across Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Chow Down
Papdi Paneer, Mutton Rista, Soya Chaap Masala
Winning For
Their packaging – everything comes in plastic microwaveable bowls packed neatly inside a large cardboard box
What's On The Menu?
The menu comprises five pages of mostly Kashmiri fare, with a smattering of Mughlai thrown in.
Our meal comprised of a fair amount of vegetarian fare along with the customary meats. We started with the Papdi Paneer- a fried crunchy concoction with tender cottage cheese inside. This followed by a tangy mutton yakhni and a juicy mutton rista {resembling a meatball, this had flavours oozing right out and blending with the curry it was swimming in}.
The Kashmiri chicken biryani was well-cooked and loaded with masala, but a little too spicy for us. You may want to indicate your spice level preferences while placing your order. We were pretty happy with the chicken to rice ratio. Surprisingly, the soya chaap masala ended up being one of our favourite dishes.
Daawat-e-Kashmir also does a pretty good job with its Mughlai- the Chicken Lababdar being proof. Pair your gravies with missi roti or a laccha paratha for best results.
So, We're Saying...
If you stay in Gurgaon and are starving for some meaty fare, call Daawat-e-Kashmir for a very substantial and satiating meal. The best part? You won’t even have to arrange crockery. Just forks and spoons.
