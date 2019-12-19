Daawat-e-Kashmir fills a huge gap for authentic Kashmiri food that’s both subtle and robust – their use of spices is controlled but the menu is dominated by delectable meat preparations.
A Feast To Remember When You Order From Daawat-e-Kashmir
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
Licensed To Grill
Though the kebabs and tikkas are pretty standard Mughlai fare, the restrain in using spices and the control on pungency is the Kashmiri influence. Start with the Nawabi Seekh, mutton or chicken {personally, we feel that the only way for seekhs to be is mutton} because Daawat-e-Kashmir has the recipe and process pat down!
Their chicken specialty, however, is where the buck stopped for us – the Murgh Lemon Leaf Tikka is juicy, light, airy and super citrus-y, which kind of cuts the fat, but this is not a menu where you should consider calories.
Since we believe that all things ‘dry’ are really starters, here’s where you need to add Tabak Maaz to your order. These are lamb chops that are marinated in milk and Kashmiri spices and then shallow fried in desi ghee no less. The meat is so tender, it falls off the bone and that’s the highest kind of kebab acclaim.
Curry On
The menu includes the usual suspects, but we say make your first experience all about Kashmir! The Mutton Rista and Gushtaba are absolute winners, both a type of kofta or meatball.
However, it’s the thin, aromatic gravy that does the job here and these dishes are best enjoyed with thick paranthas. If you want an even lighter prep, then try the Mutton Kaleya, which is mutton cooked in milk, turmeric and Kashmiri spices. This one had us licking our fingers {and the plate} clean.
Vegetarians needn’t despair, we actually loved the Chokh Wangun, made with sweet and tangy aubergines. Also up there on the ‘Veggie Must-Have’ list is the Sunehara Chaman and Dum Aloo.
Rozi Roti
Considering Daawat-e-Kashmir has a selection of 20 types of rotis, these staples deserve a special mention. If you’re choosing light gravies, then definitely order the Masala Parantha, peppered with red chillies, because it’s the perfect way to add spice to your meal.
We loved the Tandoori Paneer Parantha which is so filling that it makes for an entree all on its own! If you’re more old-school, there’s always roomali roti and garlic naan!
