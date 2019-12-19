A Feast To Remember When You Order From Daawat-e-Kashmir

Though the kebabs and tikkas are pretty standard Mughlai fare, the restrain in using spices and the control on pungency is the Kashmiri influence. Start with the Nawabi Seekh, mutton or chicken {personally, we feel that the only way for seekhs to be is mutton} because Daawat-e-Kashmir has the recipe and process pat down!

Their chicken specialty, however, is where the buck stopped for us – the Murgh Lemon Leaf Tikka is juicy, light, airy and super citrus-y, which kind of cuts the fat, but this is not a menu where you should consider calories.

Since we believe that all things ‘dry’ are really starters, here’s where you need to add Tabak Maaz to your order. These are lamb chops that are marinated in milk and Kashmiri spices and then shallow fried in desi ghee no less. The meat is so tender, it falls off the bone and that’s the highest kind of kebab acclaim.