Stationery To Handbags: DailyObjects Does More Than Just Phone Covers

DailyObjects has made a mark in the phone cases game, but they do much more and they do it just right. They're spread across multiple categories like bags, travel, wallets, stationery, and home decor.

After scrolling through their website and asking friends who have ordered from them, we found the cardholders and notebooks have exceptional quality and come in a variety of designs. If you’re a stationery lover and have an add-to-cart disposition, this will be your paradise. The best part is that they don't have different prices for different designs–everything costs the same.



We also liked their eyewear cases (gotta take care of the shades) and the elemental pouches with elephants, tortoises, and abstract prints. Their home decor section has cushion covers in fun prints and patterns, and posters if you're looking to add some character to your walls.



Their bags section has recently exploded with variety – you'll find printed tote bags in canvas, mini crossbody bags with the most vibrant geometric patterns, nylon bags with quotes on them, and everyday supersized bags for peeps who like to carry their life around in their bag. They even have a great collection of small pouches and laptop sleeves. Sigh!

