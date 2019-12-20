How about you spend the next weekend on an island with nothing but water and greenery around you? Well the Dream Island Resort, Damdama Lake is not very different from an island. It’s the next best thing you can find close to it and not too far from the city too!
Had A Hellish Week? Boat Ride Your Way To This Island For Some Fun & Games
Finally, Stranded!
Decide a good long weekend and head to Dream Island Resort for you next getaway. You can easily get lost there with the number of activities and the general beauty of the place. They offer day tour, group and weekend packages which have a lot of fun filled activities for kids and adults. The place is roughly 35 kms away from Delhi, off Sohna Tensil, Gurgaon. The best part? The word island is taken too literally. You actually reach it by a boat!
Aye Aye, Captain!
Usually all the packages have lunch dinner and breakfast inclusive with evening tea and a bunch of activities to keep you busy. They have lots in store depending on the package you chose. You can either zip line, or do the Burma bridge, or rain-dance your weekend away! Apart from that they have sports activities, a trek to the Aravali ranges to check out the beauty there is, hammocks by the lake and lots of adventure activities. Check out their website and decide your package now.
