Dana Choga's Kitchen, For When You're Feeling Homesick

You could start with some smashingly succulent tikkas if you please, but I like to dive straight into the mains here. The Paneer Adrak Hara Dhaniya is my perpetual order on repeat: Mild, creamy and satisfying with just that teeny punch of ginger. Carnivores can rejoice with the in-house recommended Chicken Chatkara, which is as enjoyable as it sounds.

I also sampled the Alu Damdaar and Chana Masala, and both combined the ease of homestyle with the flair of a Punjabi dhaba with great élan. Pair your gravies with tawa or tandoori rotis, or get a bit adventurous with the Rampuri paratha- which is manna from heaven for spice lovers.