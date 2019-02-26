If running on a treadmill isn't really your thing (we feel you), here’s a list of high-energy zumba and spinning classes you can take in South Delhi. That dream bod isn't that far...
From Zumba To Spinning: Get Fit With These Group Classes In South Delhi
ZUMBA
Delhi Dance Academy
DDA offers classes by certified Zumba instructors and is pretty popular, so you know you’re in good hands.
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Soul to Sole Dance Academy
Started in a car garage by a 17-year-old dancer, this establishment has quickly grown, and is now one of the most popular spots for super fun sessions. Take a trial class here, if nothing else. We guarantee you’re going to love it.
- Upwards: ₹ 3500
Studio Raas
Instructor Pooja Gudwani is as enthusiastic as they come. She’s patient and will take you through routines if they go over your head.
Moving Souls
Zumba and Zumba Aqua-certified instructor Ravi Rastogi takes high energy, interactive Zumba classes in Saket, Chanakyapuri and Gurgaon. Perhaps one of the most popular instructors in the city, he’s upstaged only by his mean Bachata skills.
SPINNING
Clubxcell
Their outlet in Chhatarpur has a cycling studio located in the basement, dedicated to spinning classes. It offers the perfect amount of seclusion while working out, and you don’t have to be a member of the gym to sign up for classes.
Elementation Gym
You have to sign up as a member with the gym to be able to take a spinning class, but don’t write them off just yet. Since they’re not part of a giant gym chain, the membership fees won’t burn a hole in your pocket, and they’re willing to work around exactly what you’d like to do.
Fluid Fitness
Fluid has a cycle spin studio, and outlets all over Delhi which is pretty great. They have multiple packages and are a little more expensive than others, but we hear they’re worth it.
Gold’s Gym
Another big guy in the gym world, Gold’s is strict on membership rules and commitment, but have on deck a winning cycle studio, and a host of other group classes.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 5900
Ozone
Another popular (and expensive) health club chain, Ozone has a spin studio fitted with psychedelic lights and an intense sound system, only in their Defence Colony outlet. They customise membership options, based on what you’re looking for.
Fitness First
They have every kind of group class on their menu, including Spinning, with A-grade instructors and fantastic classes. Be warned, Fitness First will require you to commit for the long haul (and will stalk till you don’t).
