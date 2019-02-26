From Zumba To Spinning: Get Fit With These Group Classes In South Delhi

img-gallery-featured

If running on a treadmill isn't really your thing (we feel you), here’s a list of high-energy zumba and spinning classes you can take in South Delhi. That dream bod isn't that far...

ZUMBA

Delhi Dance Academy

DDA offers classes by certified Zumba instructors and is pretty popular, so you know you’re in good hands. 

Music & Dance Academies

Delhi Dance Academy

4.2

E-238/239, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

image-map-default

Soul to Sole Dance Academy

Started in a car garage by a 17-year-old dancer, this establishment has quickly grown, and is now one of the most popular spots for super fun sessions. Take a trial class here, if nothing else. We guarantee you’re going to love it.

Music & Dance Academies

Soul To Sole

4.7

B-64, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Studio Raas

Instructor Pooja Gudwani is as enthusiastic as they come. She’s patient and will take you through routines if they go over your head.

Music & Dance Academies

Studio Raas

4.9

F-18, Basement, South Extension 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Moving Souls

Zumba and Zumba Aqua-certified instructor Ravi Rastogi takes high energy, interactive Zumba classes in Saket, Chanakyapuri and Gurgaon. Perhaps one of the most popular instructors in the city, he’s upstaged only by his mean Bachata skills.

Music & Dance Academies

Moving Souls

21 Avenue, G Block, Near PVR Cinema, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

SPINNING

Clubxcell

Their outlet in Chhatarpur has a cycling studio located in the basement, dedicated to spinning classes. It offers the perfect amount of seclusion while working out, and you don’t have to be a member of the gym to sign up for classes.

Gyms

Clubxcell

3.0

D-104, 2nd Floor, Chattarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default

Elementation Gym

You have to sign up as a member with the gym to be able to take a spinning class, but don’t write them off just yet. Since they’re not part of a giant gym chain, the membership fees won’t burn a hole in your pocket, and they’re willing to work around exactly what you’d like to do.

Gyms

Elemention Gym

3.2

Vatika Towers, Lower Ground Floor, DLF Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Fluid Fitness

Fluid has a cycle spin studio, and outlets all over Delhi which is pretty great. They have multiple packages and are a little more expensive than others, but we hear they’re worth it.

Gyms

Fluid Fitness

4.1

13-B, Bazaar Marg, Old Rajender Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Gold’s Gym

Another big guy in the gym world, Gold’s is strict on membership rules and commitment, but have on deck a winning cycle studio, and a host of other group classes.

Gyms

Gold's Gym

4.2

A/67-70, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Palam Extension, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

Ozone

Another popular (and expensive) health club chain, Ozone has a spin studio fitted with psychedelic lights and an intense sound system, only in their Defence Colony outlet. They customise membership options, based on what you’re looking for.

Gyms

Ozone Fitness

3.6

D-27, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Fitness First

They have every kind of group class on their menu, including Spinning, with A-grade instructors and fantastic classes. Be warned, Fitness First will require you to commit for the long haul (and will stalk till you don’t).

Gyms

Fitness First

4.1

Hamilton House, 2nd Floor, 1-A, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default