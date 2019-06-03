Happy Feet: Dance Classes In South Delhi You Should Sign Up For

img-gallery-featured
Going to the gym daily can get monotonous. What does not get boring, however, is dancing. We're telling you dance classes in South Delhi where you can sweat it out and not lose motivation.

Shiamak Davar Dance Company

Shiamak Davar is known to have brought jazz and contemporary dance to Bollywood and India. This Company has given us many actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawana nd Sushant Singh Rajput. It is all set to celebrate its silver jubilee this year. 

Music & Dance Academies

Shiamak Davar Dance Company

4.2

Tagore International School, Opp. Amar Colony Police Station, East Of Kailash, New Delhi

image-map-default

Moving Souls Studio

Salsa dancer extraordinaire, and Zumba and Zumba Aqua certified instructor, Ravi Rastogi takes a high energy, interactive Zumba classes at Moving Souls. The other classes on offer include salsa, bachata, belly dancing, jazz, kathak, bharatnatyam and more. 
Music & Dance Academies

Moving Souls Studio

21 Avenue, G Block, Near PVR Cinema, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Delhi Salsa Club

DSC’s founder and director Sameer Sachdeva is a certified salsa and Zumba instructor and has a background in ballet. Given his strong dance background, his classes are always fun and different; he incorporates a lot of dance moves with vigorous exercise routines. Keep up to date about their events here.
Music & Dance Academies

Delhi Salsa Club

4.4

NDIIT Campus, 4th Floor, Next To Bhairon Mandir, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default

Studio Raas

Studio Raas offers your typical Bollywood, hip hop, jazz and salsa classes. They even have kathak, belly dancing and Zumba. However, they focus on being a western dance contemporary studio and as such hip hop is their passion. With young, enthusiastic instructors, be ready to work up a sweat when you join. For a full class schedule and fee structure, click here.
Music & Dance Academies

Studio Raas

4.9

F-18, Basement, South Extension 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Saraswati Music College

Licensed to teach both basic level Zumba and Zumba kids, instructor Babli Singh teaches regularly at the Saraswati School of Music. She also takes classes at Amatrra at The Ashok. For a full class schedule and fee structure, click here.
Music & Dance Academies

Saraswati Music College

3.8

A-1/226, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

image-map-default

Crush Fitness India

Although not dance per se, Crush Fitness takes a Crush Club Cardio class, which is a 60 minute cardio class, incorporating various dance styles {hip-hop, Bollywood, bhangra, salsa and jazz}, and promises to burn up to 400 calories a class. Where: They take classes at various locations, find out more here.
Music & Dance Academies

Crush Fitness India

Soul to Sole Dance Academy

Started in a car garage by a 17-year-old dancer, this establishment has quickly grown, and for obvious reasons. Attend one of their super fun sessions to know why their instructors’ mad energy is actually quite infectious. Another fitness oriented academy, they have Zumba, Pilates, Desi Jam Cardio other intense core workout classes. Find the full class schedule here, and fees here.
Music & Dance Academies

Soul To Sole

4.7

B-64, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Delhi Dance Academy

The Delhi Dance Academy is one of Delhi’s premier and most extensive dance studios. They offer classes on everything from Bollywood dance and B Boying to the more traditional tap dance and salsa. They even have hip hop, gymnastics, and belly dancing on the list. Professional, experienced teachers make sure you’re in safe hands. Find the full schedule and fee structure here.
Music & Dance Academies

Delhi Dance Academy

4.2

E-238/239, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

image-map-default

Anuj Academy

The Anuj Academy is a fitness oriented studio that offers Zumba {for kids and adults}, aerobics, and Pilates for those looking to get in shape. Their Zumba classes are particularly popular, with founder and instructor Anuj Sharma handling the classes. Find the full schedule and fee structure, click here.

Gyms

Anuj Academy

B-7/19 Extension, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

image-map-default

Big Dance Centre

The Big Dance Centre has two studios; one in north and one in south Delhi. The south Delhi studio has Hip Hop, jazz, gymnastics, freestyle, and many other types of classes. The centre seemingly focuses more on contemporary dance forms, with focus on young, urban form such as belly fance Fusion, B Boying and Krump. Find their schedule and fee structure here.

Music & Dance Academies

Big Dance Centre

4.5

Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road, Chhattarpur, New Delhi

image-map-default

iDance India

They offer classes in mostly western forms of dance such as Hip-Hop and Ballet. They also offer classes in Bachata which is a dance form from Dominican Republic. In Indian styles they offer Kathak and Bollywood. They have sessions starting from 6 in the morning till 8 in the evening.

Music & Dance Academies

iDance India

216-A/5, Gautam Nagar Road, Gulmohar Park, New Delhi

image-map-default

Thank God For Dance

This dance school was the pioneer in bringing Brazilian Zouk Dance to India and is even invited to perform at an international level. Their director has been trained under international dancers and helps his students learn the same skills. 

Music & Dance Academies

Thank God For Dance

C-60, Basement 3, Main Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar, Near Liberty Showroom, New Delhi

image-map-default

Pradeep Adwani’s Institute For Performing Arts (PAIPA)

PAIPA offers dance and music classes to people of different age brackets. They teach many different dance styles including Kathak, Bhangra, Bollywood, Jazz, Salsa and Hip-Hop. They have different prices for different classes.

Music & Dance Academies

PAIPA

4.9

D-22, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

image-map-default

Choreotheque

It is a dance school that focuses on choreography as much as they focus on learning the technicalities of a dance form. They are associated with various schools and organizations and help organize and coordinate their events.

Music & Dance Academies

Choreotheque Dance Studio

4.0

D-47, Shanti Kunj, Church Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default