Happy Feet: Dance Classes In South Delhi You Should Sign Up For
Shiamak Davar Dance Company
Shiamak Davar is known to have brought jazz and contemporary dance to Bollywood and India. This Company has given us many actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawana nd Sushant Singh Rajput. It is all set to celebrate its silver jubilee this year.
Moving Souls Studio
Delhi Salsa Club
Studio Raas
Saraswati Music College
- Once a Week: ₹ 2400
Crush Fitness India
Soul to Sole Dance Academy
- Upwards: ₹ 3500
Delhi Dance Academy
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Anuj Academy
The Anuj Academy is a fitness oriented studio that offers Zumba {for kids and adults}, aerobics, and Pilates for those looking to get in shape. Their Zumba classes are particularly popular, with founder and instructor Anuj Sharma handling the classes. Find the full schedule and fee structure, click here.
Big Dance Centre
The Big Dance Centre has two studios; one in north and one in south Delhi. The south Delhi studio has Hip Hop, jazz, gymnastics, freestyle, and many other types of classes. The centre seemingly focuses more on contemporary dance forms, with focus on young, urban form such as belly fance Fusion, B Boying and Krump. Find their schedule and fee structure here.
iDance India
They offer classes in mostly western forms of dance such as Hip-Hop and Ballet. They also offer classes in Bachata which is a dance form from Dominican Republic. In Indian styles they offer Kathak and Bollywood. They have sessions starting from 6 in the morning till 8 in the evening.
Thank God For Dance
This dance school was the pioneer in bringing Brazilian Zouk Dance to India and is even invited to perform at an international level. Their director has been trained under international dancers and helps his students learn the same skills.
Pradeep Adwani’s Institute For Performing Arts (PAIPA)
PAIPA offers dance and music classes to people of different age brackets. They teach many different dance styles including Kathak, Bhangra, Bollywood, Jazz, Salsa and Hip-Hop. They have different prices for different classes.
Choreotheque
It is a dance school that focuses on choreography as much as they focus on learning the technicalities of a dance form. They are associated with various schools and organizations and help organize and coordinate their events.
