Dance Classes You Didn't Know About

A blend of Bhangra, Bollywood style of dance {contemporary and retro}, this is a relatable class at best. You grew up listening to these songs which amps up the fun, and we’re sure you’ve attended at least one Punjabi wedding in your life and been awestruck by dem moves. Plus point? They even do theme-based classes occasionally.

Price: INR 1600 {1 month; 4 sessions of Desijam}; INR 2500 {1 month; 4 sessions of Desijam and 4 sessions of another style of dance}

Timings: 7pm – 8pm {Fridays}