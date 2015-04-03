Dance is many things to many people – a form of expression, a way to work-out or just a fun activity to indulge in once in a way. For those of you who like to practice it on the regular, we’ve stepped out of the {metaphorical} box and found a few places that do unusual dance styles.
Dance Classes You Didn't Know About
Desijam at Soul to Sole Dance Studio
A blend of Bhangra, Bollywood style of dance {contemporary and retro}, this is a relatable class at best. You grew up listening to these songs which amps up the fun, and we’re sure you’ve attended at least one Punjabi wedding in your life and been awestruck by dem moves. Plus point? They even do theme-based classes occasionally.
Price: INR 1600 {1 month; 4 sessions of Desijam}; INR 2500 {1 month; 4 sessions of Desijam and 4 sessions of another style of dance}
Timings: 7pm – 8pm {Fridays}
- Upwards: ₹ 3500
Latino Dance Fitness with Cristiana Pipoli
Kill two birds with one stone – get your groove on with Latino, twist and disco moves and burn those kilos rapidly. The routines are very simple, so no worries if you have no past experience in Latino dance styles! Each class ends with 10 minutes of strength training {push-ups, abdominal exercises}. Winning.
Price: INR 600 {per class}; INR 550 {if you pay for 8 classes at a time}
Timings: 9.30am, Thursdays {45 minutes a class}
Brazilian Zouk at Thank God For Dance
A latin partner dance, it’s the only one of its kind in Delhi. Expect oodles of learning, dance socials, parties, performances and even flash mobs! It’s a community at best, and the minds behind the operation even bring in internationally acclaimed instructors to ensure you make the best of your time and money, with a great experience to boot. There’s a beginner , an improver and an advanced level, but your position in the advanced classes is subject to evaluation.
Where: C-60, Basement No. 3, Malviya Nagar
Price: INR 500 {walk-in; 1 hour class}; INR 600 {walk-in; 1.5 hour class}; INR 1800- INR 2200 {monthly subscription}; INR 4800- INR 5400 {3 month subscription}
Timings: For a class schedule, view it here.
Comments (0)