The owners will welcome you with jaljeera and water bottles before you get down to business. We saw a wide range of silverware and utensils here, along with sets of small silver boxes to keep bits and bobs in. We also saw a silver purse for INR 30,000, so we’ll just put it on our wish list for now.

They also have really fancy packaging and they help you make up your mind if you’re unsure about what to buy.

Price: Rings at INR 250 onwards, and earrings at INR 450 onwards