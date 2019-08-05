This Miniature Sized Momo Place Is To Die For

I learned about Darjeeling steamers from a video posted online so I decided to visit it. The cafe is run by a mother-daughter duo and they welcome you very nicely and offer you the menu. The moment you will look at the menu you will be surprised by the variety of momos they have. They have rice momos, jhol momos, butter garlic momos, potsticker momos which are half fried and half steamed momos, sadeko which is momos chaat along with that they have really tasty Korean dishes and Himalayan juices. The best part is all the momos are freshly made and nothing is pre-made which increases the taste of food. I have tried almost all of their momos and my personal favourite are potsticker momos, thupka, shaphalay, and sadeko. I would suggest you try their thupka for sure. All of their dishes are delicious and mouth-watering. Darjeeling steamers made me a fan of momos and I can bet it will make you too.