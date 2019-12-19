Dasaprakash in Spice World mall is a great place for vegetarians. The restaurant offers a wide choice of beverages, appetisers, main course, and desserts. Don't forget to try their South Indian Snack Platter. It's a value for money order and comes with masala dosa, medu vada, upma, idli, sweet, and cold coffee. Also, try masala dal vada. They also offer a huge variety of North Indian, Chinese, and Italian delicacies.
Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Kids.
