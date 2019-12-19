Dasaprakash Is The Perfect Place To Relish Authentic South Indian Food

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Sector 25, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Spice Mall, Ground & 1st Floor, Shop 114, Sector 25 A, Noida

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Dasaprakash in Spice World mall is a great place for vegetarians. The restaurant offers a wide choice of beverages, appetisers, main course, and desserts. Don't forget to try their South Indian Snack Platter. It's a value for money order and comes with masala dosa, medu vada, upma, idli, sweet, and cold coffee. Also, try masala dal vada. They also offer a huge variety of North Indian, Chinese, and Italian delicacies.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Kids.

Casual Dining

Dasaprakash

Sector 25, Noida
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Spice Mall, Ground & 1st Floor, Shop 114, Sector 25 A, Noida

image-map-default