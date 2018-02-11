Whether it’s a post-work coffee outing, a rooftop dining experience, or a late night ice cream run – everything seems more special and memorable when you go out with bae. But if you’re like us, chances are that you and your SO have fought more when you’re hungry and can’t seem to decide on a place to eat together. So we’ve picked some of our favourite spots, and are ready with some much needed date night inspiration with these beautiful spots that will help you two unwind and relax, and focus on what’s important – food and love.
Date Night? Pick From Our Top Spots For A Romantic Meal
Lavaash By Saby
A gem in Mehrauli, Lavaash by Saby has that perfect soothing vibe for a mellow and chill time. With delicious, wholesome food that blends Bengali cuisine with Armenian flare – make date night epic with some amazing dishes, including Prawn Casserole, Spicy Chicken, thin crust pizzas, mutton ribs and more. With both indoor and outdoor seating {we love the lush green outdoors that would make for a perfect winter date}, decor inspired by old-style havelis – the mix of bright colours and interesting patterns makes for a comfortable, yet unforgettable experience.
#LBBTip: Close the night with their mouthwatering Old Monk Mousse!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Baris
Mediterranean flavours, Turkish dishes – Baris has an authentic and diverse menu that satiates your craving for delicious food combined with a beautiful ambience. With Moroccan style interiors, intimate dining canopies on the terrace and an extensive food and bar menu – try their lip-smacking Hummus Bin Dulaj, {with spiced crusted chicken with cumin & garlic}, Cigar Bourek {cigar rolls with feta cheese & caramelised onions}, Kuzu Incik {with pomegranate & tomato lamb shank} and if you’re vegetarian – do try the Pumpkin Katlana and Avocado Labneh. And if you’re looking for a refreshing drink – don’t miss out on their Moroccan mystery mocktail.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Chez Jerome-Q Cafe
Love has no boundaries and should offer a safe haven to all – and that’s exactly the belief behind Chez Jerome-Q Cafe. With a stunning view of the Qutub, its the first ever LGBTQ cafe in Delhi – and offers a space for all to share poetry, music, art, memories and more. With a specially curated gourmet menu – with salads, pastas {hello ravioli!} and pizzas, enjoy a quiet night out with your loved one and soak in the view and ambience.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
