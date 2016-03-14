Khan You Feel the Love Tonight? Date Spots in Khan Market

A relatively new kid on the block, Public Affair boasts a gorgeous terrace complete with chandeliers {these are hanging on a clothesline-like wire}, a fountain, and candle light. Add to this a menu heavy on cocktails {we recommend the sparkling wine concoctions}, and dishes plated so beautifully that they’ll take your breath away {even if your date doesn’t}, and you’e home.

