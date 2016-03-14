Khan Market to the typical Dilliwala is all about Bahrisons, beautiful over-priced junk jewellery, a thriving expat crowd and of course, the ever overflowing Big Chill. It’s a popular spot for a cup of fancy coffee or a business lunch, but come evening and the bustling market can acquire quite the charming air. Provided you pick right, date night here can be quite the success. We’re helping you out with some options, right now.
Khan You Feel the Love Tonight? Date Spots in Khan Market
The Public Affair
A relatively new kid on the block, Public Affair boasts a gorgeous terrace complete with chandeliers {these are hanging on a clothesline-like wire}, a fountain, and candle light. Add to this a menu heavy on cocktails {we recommend the sparkling wine concoctions}, and dishes plated so beautifully that they’ll take your breath away {even if your date doesn’t}, and you’e home.
Find them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Town Hall
Town Hall has some of the best sushi in the city, and is definitely in the running for best black cod. Ask for a table on the terrace for the candles to really take effect, and on request, they’ll personalise the placard at your table. So, perhaps a welcome {insert other half’s name}, waiting for you when you arrive? Classy.
Find them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Perch Wine and Coffee Bar
With a list of at least 30 wines at any given point, Perch should be your destination for a proper wine and dine affair. Or even a coffee date {they serve single-origin speciality coffees from Kenya, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Indonesia, and Uganda to name a few}. Or mix the two up with their Coffee Sangria. Might we recommend the Cheese Platter or Cold Cuts Platter whilst you sip.
Follow them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Yellow Brick Road
This one’s not in the main market, but just a stone’s throw away, inside Taj Vivanta. Open 24 hours, we’re bookmarking this for all late-night dates. Done up in vibrant colours, Yellow Brick Road boasts of a cosy space with some interesting food, from Spaghetti Bolognaise to mutton curry with paratha. For dessert, the Bull’s Eye is the popular pick. The only thing missing is perhaps, the wonderful wizard of Oz.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Latitude 28
Enter through the Good Earth store; the walk up to the café is pretty as a picture. If you’re on a date, it might be a good idea to opt for a seat on the balcony, in the corner, away from all the chitter-chatter. The menu is a good mix of Indian and Continental. We especially love their salads and the Konkani Style Fish in Green Mango Curry.
P.S. Their Iced Coffee is delicious.
Find them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)