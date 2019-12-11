Weekend Adventure: Head Over This Amazing Ice Skating Rink In G-Town!

Wrap up in a fluffy jacket or in sequin-covered aerodynamic outerwear. Whether it's for fun or for building your expertise, iSkate is for amateurs as well as for budding professionals We went as a bunch of friends and watched a session of trainers teaching 2 students who gracefully spun across the ice. In the break between sessions, we were privy to an ice hockey game as aficionados of the game took over the ice rink. Then it was our time slot! And we clumsily tried to make our way across the ice, Aashish (one of their trainers who had explained the safety rules etc) took me by the hand and helped me race across the ice with surprising speed and safety. I learnt from him he is a dancer of hip hop and belly dance. But he does that on ice. For me, the trainers here set the mood as they zip about skillfully while catching you if you fall, or teach you a few things as you skate around. Private lessons or group lessons can be arranged, but for me, my time slot was a casual option with friends when we tried our hand (and feet) at ice skating then devolved into eating their delicious pizza. They also had rolls, and pasta, but the Mediterranean Veg pizza was my favourite!