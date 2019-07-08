Patiala is the royal city of Punjab, and is famously known for its traditional turban, Paranda, salwar and juttis. If you plan to visit Punjab at any point, make a stop at Patiala and check out the various markets, tourist spots and restaurants on our guide.
Off To Patiala? Make It A Memorable Holiday With Our Complete Guide
WHERE TO EAT
Gopal’s
Recommended for: Quick bites and amazing fast food
What to order: Chole bhature, dhokla, Garlic naan and paneer
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Mocha Cafe And Bar
Recommended for: Night life and live music
What to order: Corn Bhel Cornetto, Mocha Fried Chicken, Cottage Cheese Medallions
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Brew Estate
Recommended for: Rooftop ambience and amazing cocktails
What to order: Mango beer, Nachos, Mediterranean pizza
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Food Library
Recommended for: An outing with friends or family
What to order: Spring rolls, dal Bukhara, tandoori chicken
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Beer Street
Recommended for: Its outdoor seating and a full bar
What to order: Any platter on their menu and their crafted beer
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Spice Roof By Verma’s
Recommended for: Its bakery and sweets
What to order: White sauce pasta, chocolate sizzler
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Patiala Bites
Recommended for: Pocket-friendly food
What to order: Punjabi Pasta, Barbecue Pizza
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Clarion Inn Amps
Recommended for: Its beautiful ambience and rooftop seating
What to order: Chinese platter, fruit punch, mutton rogan
The Night Factory
Recommended for: Late night hunger cravings
What to order: Biryani, noodles
- Price for two: ₹ 500
The No Objection Cafe
Recommended for: Its Insta-worthy ambience and their drinks menu
What to order: Anything on their drinks/coolers/shakes menu for sure
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Chaibubble
Recommended for: Different varieties of tea and its setting for great conversation
What to order: Bubble tea, Bun Bhujiya, pink pasta
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Gastro Eatery Hub
Recommended for: Molecular gastronomy infusion with food
What to order: Test Tubes, D-constructed Dhokl Paper Chaat, Smoked Chicken Mystery Box
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Dream Creamery
Recommended for: Desserts and ice creams
What to order: Any waffle on their amazing menu
WHERE TO SHOP
Arna Barna Chowk
Recommended for: Buying textbooks and exam preparation books at low cost and for exquisite furniture pieces
Adalat Bazar
Recommended for: Textiles and Handicrafts
Chandni Chowk Market
Recommended for: Readymade and semi-stitched suits and cloth material
Qila Mubarak Market
Recommended for: Juttis, parandhis, bangles and jholas
Dharampura market
Recommended for: Electronic goods and watches
Tripuri Market
Recommended for: Phulkari-embroidered clothing
Sher-e-Punjab Market
Recommended for: Wholesale cloth markets
WHAT TO DO
Chattbir Zoo
Recommended for: The zoo's variety of wildlife and birds
Qila Mubarak
Recommended for: Its heritage, architecture, and photography
Moti Bagh Palace
Recommended for: Its museum, art, and stunning architecture
Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib
Recommended for: Religion and spirituality
Baradari Garden
Recommended for: Its lush green beauty and manicured gardens
WHERE TO STAY
Patiala Retreat
Recommended for: Providing shuttle services for tourists
Neemrana's Bardari Palace
Recommended for: The heritage and beautiful garden of this property
Eqbal Inn
Recommended for: Its prime location, and for being couple-friendly
Hotel Polo Club
Recommended for: Budget-friendly and comfortable rooms
Eagle Motel
Recommended for: Amazing food and transportation facilities
