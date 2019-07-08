Off To Patiala? Make It A Memorable Holiday With Our Complete Guide

Patiala is the royal city of Punjab, and is famously known for its traditional turban, Paranda, salwar and juttis. If you plan to visit Punjab at any point, make a stop at Patiala and check out the various markets, tourist spots and restaurants on our guide.

WHERE TO EAT

Gopal’s

Recommended for: Quick bites and amazing fast food

What to order: Chole bhature, dhokla, Garlic naan and paneer

Gopal's

SCO 118, Phase 2, Urban Estate, Patiala, Punjab

Mocha Cafe And Bar

Recommended for: Night life and live music

What to order: Corn Bhel Cornetto, Mocha Fried Chicken, Cottage Cheese Medallions

Mocha Cafe & Bar

SCO 4 & 5, Bhupindra Road, Model Town, Patiala, Punjab

The Brew Estate

Recommended for: Rooftop ambience and amazing cocktails

What to order: Mango beer, Nachos, Mediterranean pizza

The Brew Estate

Bhupindra Road, Punjabi Bagh, Patiala, Punjab

Food Library

Recommended for: An outing with friends or family

What to order: Spring rolls, dal Bukhara, tandoori chicken

Food Library

Mall Road, Opp. Bus Stand, Baradari, Patiala, Punjab

The Beer Street

Recommended for: Its outdoor seating and a full bar

What to order: Any platter on their menu and their crafted beer

The Beer Street

Bhupindra Road, Model Town, Patiala, Punjab

Spice Roof By Verma’s

Recommended for: Its bakery and sweets

What to order: White sauce pasta, chocolate sizzler

Spice Roof By Verma’s

SCO 18-C, Phase 2, Urban Estate, Patiala, Punjab

Patiala Bites

Recommended for: Pocket-friendly food

What to order: Punjabi Pasta, Barbecue Pizza

Patiala Bites

SCO 263, Ground Floor, Phase 1, Urban Estate, Patiala, Punjab

Clarion Inn Amps

Recommended for: Its beautiful ambience and rooftop seating 

What to order: Chinese platter, fruit punch, mutton rogan

Clarion Inn Amps

Sirhind Road, Green Park Colony, Patiala, Punjab

The Night Factory

Recommended for: Late night hunger cravings

What to order: Biryani, noodles

The Night Factory

Factory Area, Upkar Nagar, Patiala, Punjab

The No Objection Cafe

Recommended for: Its Insta-worthy ambience and their drinks menu

What to order: Anything on their drinks/coolers/shakes menu for sure

The No Objection Cafe

Opp. Kapsons, Bhupindra Road, Patiala, Punjab

Chaibubble

Recommended for: Different varieties of tea and its setting for great conversation

What to order: Bubble tea, Bun Bhujiya, pink pasta

Chaibubble

Near DAV School, Bhupendra Road, Patiala, Punjab

Gastro Eatery Hub

Recommended for: Molecular gastronomy infusion with food

What to order: Test Tubes, D-constructed Dhokl Paper Chaat, Smoked Chicken Mystery Box

Gastro Eatery Hub

SCO 85 & 86, 1st Floor, New Leela Bhawan, Bank Colony, Patiala, Punjab

The Dream Creamery

Recommended for: Desserts and ice creams

What to order: Any waffle on their amazing menu

The Dream Creamery

SCO 127, Leela Bhawan, Bank Colony, Patiala, Punjab

WHERE TO SHOP

Arna Barna Chowk

Recommended for: Buying textbooks and exam preparation books at low cost and for exquisite furniture pieces

Arna Barna Chowk

Patiala, Punjab

    Adalat Bazar

    Recommended for: Textiles and Handicrafts

    Adalat Bazar

    Patiala, Punjab

      Chandni Chowk Market

      Recommended for: Readymade and semi-stitched suits and cloth material

      Chandni Chowk

      Nabha Gate, Patiala, Punjab

        Qila Mubarak Market

        Recommended for: Juttis, parandhis, bangles and jholas

        Qila Mubarak Market

        Quila Androon, Chandni Chowk, Adalat Bazar, Patiala, Punjab

          Dharampura market

          Recommended for: Electronic goods and watches

          Dharampura Bazar

          Sheran Wala Gate, Patiala, Punjab

            Tripuri Market

            Recommended for: Phulkari-embroidered clothing

            Tripuri Main Market

            Tripuri, Patiala, Punjab

              Sher-e-Punjab Market

              Recommended for: Wholesale cloth markets

              Sher-E-Punjab Cloth Market

              Lahori Gate, Patiala, Punjab

              WHAT TO DO

              Chattbir Zoo

              Recommended for: The zoo's variety of wildlife and birds

              M.C. Zoological Park

              Chattbir Zoo Road, Chhat, Punjab

              Qila Mubarak

              Recommended for: Its heritage, architecture, and photography

              Qila Mubarak

              Quila Androon, Chandni Chowk, Adalat Bazar, Patiala, Punjab

                Moti Bagh Palace

                Recommended for: Its museum, art, and stunning architecture

                Moti Bagh Palace

                Old Moti Bagh, Patiala, Punjab

                  Gurudwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib

                  Recommended for: Religion and spirituality

                  Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib

                  Sirhind - Patiala Road, Factory Area, Upkar Nagar, Patiala, Punjab

                    Baradari Garden

                    Recommended for: Its lush green beauty and manicured gardens 

                    Baradari Garden

                    Inside Baradari Palace, Patiala, Punjab

                      WHERE TO STAY

                      Patiala Retreat

                      Recommended for: Providing shuttle services for tourists

                      Patiala Retreat

                      Rajbaha Road, Green View Colony, Patiala, Punjab

                      Neemrana's Bardari Palace

                      Recommended for: The heritage and beautiful garden of this property

                      Neemrana's Baradari Palace

                      Baradari Gardens, Baradari, Patiala, Punjab

                      Eqbal Inn

                      Recommended for: Its prime location, and for being couple-friendly

                      Hotel Eqbal Inn

                      Rajpura Road, SST Nagar, Patiala, Punjab

                      Hotel Polo Club

                      Recommended for: Budget-friendly and comfortable rooms

                      Hotel Polo Club

                      Opp. Amar Ashram, Near Polo Grounds, Lower Mall Road, Patiala, Punjab

                      Eagle Motel

                      Recommended for: Amazing food and transportation facilities

                      Eagle Motel

                      Grand Trunk Road, Rajpura, Punjab

