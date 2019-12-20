This DDA Gym Charges You By The Hour

Sports Venues

DDA Squash & Badminton Stadium

Siri Fort Road, New Delhi
4.5

Siri Fort Sports Complex, Siri Fort Road, New Delhi

Built during the Commonwealth Games, this DDA Squash & Badminton stadium houses a gym that has a ‘pay-per-use’ policy.

No Strings Attached

Each time you go to the gym here will cost you INR 201. They do also have a monthly membership package of INR 3,450 per month. We’re not saying the facilities are state-of-the-art, but they’re not too shabby either.

Being primarily built as a badminton and squash stadium, they have fantastic facilities for both those sports as well, including coaching. Maybe pick up a new sport?

So, We're Saying

If you’re someone who likes to go to the gym, but doesn’t like to commit, this one’s for you.

