Built during the Commonwealth Games, this DDA Squash & Badminton stadium houses a gym that has a ‘pay-per-use’ policy.
This DDA Gym Charges You By The Hour
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Each time you go to the gym here will cost you INR 201. They do also have a monthly membership package of INR 3,450 per month. We’re not saying the facilities are state-of-the-art, but they’re not too shabby either.
Being primarily built as a badminton and squash stadium, they have fantastic facilities for both those sports as well, including coaching. Maybe pick up a new sport?
If you’re someone who likes to go to the gym, but doesn’t like to commit, this one’s for you.
