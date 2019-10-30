Adirag is a brand that caters to wedding & Mehendi jewellery needs of all girls to make their special day even more beautiful. They’ve got just the perfect designs of floral jewellery at affordable prices & you know what’s the best part? They customise too so you can get ready to get your hands on your dream floral jewellery that goes perfectly with your Shaadi outfit!
Brides To Be? This Floral Jewellery Brand Has Your Needs Covered!
₹3,000+
