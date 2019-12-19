Dear Uncle:The Best Place To Shop For Anything Cheese In Mehrauli

Pizza - 4/5 Cheesecake - 10/5 XD Tiramisu - 5/5 Pizza ingredients - 5/5 Dear Uncle is the best place to shop for pizza ingredients such as cheese, jalapenos, paprika, etc. They are essentially wholesale distributors to restaurants and supermarkets all over town and the price/quantity offered for that high quality is unbeatable. Probably the only place in Delhi where you can buy small quantities from a wholesaler. They have a huge selection of imported cheese and make their own pizza cheese too, which is probably the freshest cheese you can buy in all of the Delhi. We bought a whole cheesecake recently for a friend's birthday and it was insane! You'd probably drop dead if you discover how much it cost us. Head to the photos attached to see their prices. The Uncle, after whom the shop is named, is absolutely one gem of a person. He treats you like his own family and makes you sample everything that you didn't order if you are as passionate about his food. When you visit, do have the pizza and a slice of their cheesecake. Take home a jar of red paprika too!