This is the freshest change on the dessert scene in Gurgaon. They sell the finest chocolate fudge with the most sinfully gooey taste and texture. They also have cute and quirky packaging with take-home glass jars! It's great for gifting and using with shakes, waffles, breads and ice creams!
Decadenz Chocolate Fudge Jars Are The Best Gift Ever!
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
I wish they should gift packs of these cute jars.
What's My Pro Tip?
Order online via Zomato or Qtrove. They also take special orders in bulk on call!
Anything Else?
This is a product launched by a young food startup based in NCR.
Also On Decadenz
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)