Decadenz Chocolate Fudge Jars Are The Best Gift Ever!

img-gallery-featured

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This is the freshest change on the dessert scene in Gurgaon. They sell the finest chocolate fudge with the most sinfully gooey taste and texture. They also have cute and quirky packaging with take-home glass jars! It's great for gifting and using with shakes, waffles, breads and ice creams!

What Could Be Better?

I wish they should gift packs of these cute jars.

What's My Pro Tip?

Order online via Zomato or Qtrove. They also take special orders in bulk on call!

Anything Else?

This is a product launched by a young food startup based in NCR.