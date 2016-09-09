Deck Up An Old Outfit With These Pretties From Chandni Chowk

Wedding season is upon us and we’re all scrounging around for outfits. Whereas your best friend’s wedding calls for a splurge at your favourite designer boutique, some obligatory invitations just don’t inspire us enough to invest that kind of dough {you know it’s true}.

So we’ve taken it upon us to make do with what we have, with a few minor changes of course. Take out that plain ol’ salwar kameez or that dull sari and dress it up with borders, buttons and more. All at nominal prices from our evergreen favourite, Kinari Bazar at Chandni Chowk.