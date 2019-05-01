Decode is a really awesome place for a party. I love the ambience, beautiful decor of the restaurant. Food was fabulous, I had mutton seek kebab and Veg Manchurian in starters, then in the main course, I had the Mutton Curry, Dal Makhni and Garlic Naan. Their service is quick and the staff was friendly! ☺
With Beautiful Decor & Fabulous Food! Drop By This Place In Gurgaon
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Decode Air Bar
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)