With Beautiful Decor & Fabulous Food! Drop By This Place In Gurgaon

Breweries

Decode Air Bar

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SCO 39, Leisure Valley Marg, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Decode is a really awesome place for a party. I love the ambience, beautiful decor of the restaurant. Food was fabulous, I had mutton seek kebab and Veg Manchurian in starters, then in the main course, I had the Mutton Curry, Dal Makhni and Garlic Naan. Their service is quick and the staff was friendly! ☺

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

