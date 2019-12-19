Decode Delicious At This Place!

Decode Bar - this casual dining bar is one of the best places in Rajouri Garden to satiate your taste buds. This place is modern yet stylish, having amazing interiors with nice ambience. The place is artistically done with beautiful pieces. Service was commendable. Coming to the Food menu, it is wonderfully curated with all top rated Indian dishes with an innovative yet delicious twist. My top 5 vegetarian recommendations: 1) Paalak patta chaat -crispy spinach fritters served with pomegranate and sweet curd which was purely a treat to my taste buds. 2) Rajma chawal croquettes- Anyone is a bean lover, should try this heavenly dish. 3) Pav bhaji cone- Ever had delish bhaji in a swirl pav, that too with authentic Indian flavours? If not, try this innovative dish which is loaded with flavours. 4) Quinoa bhel- such a refreshing combination of rice puffs, fruits, cheese bites served with tangy 3 chutneys- imli, beetroot and mint. Must try dish for all calorie conscious people. 5) Miniature kulcha- This super yummy mushroom trifulati kulcha is a must try for all mushroom lovers. These baby kulchas look so cute to eat, devour it and you will discover the deliciousness of this dish. Overall the presentation of the food was extraordinary and appetising.