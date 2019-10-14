Pretty Decor, Live music And Delish Food, This Restaurant In Rajouri Is Goals!

Decode serves amazing food, and the menu offers you almost everything that you could ask for. Their decor is so amazing that you would love to come here with your people to chill out and music is good as well. Their service is quick and the menu is to the point with the price being justifiable with the quality and quantity of food they provide. Once you are here you are going to wait for another chance to be here at the earliest. Just don't read it out here. Go and check it out yourself.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

