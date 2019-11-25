Why do we love malls? Because they've got all the clothes you'd ever want under one roof? Because you can eat all you want over there? Because you can be there when you've got nothing else to do? Yes, all of these. But one thing we always end up forgetting is that malls are also home to the solutions of all your utility-related problems. Check out these stores where you can find things you didn't even know you really needed!
Stores for Decor, Accessories, And Furballs
Pandora
Opened almost two months ago, Pandora is a jewelry brand from Denmark that’s known for its hand-finished jewelry made with sterling silver, and 14 or 18k solid gold. This brand, that has outlets in more than 100 countries does everything from earrings and necklaces to charms and bracelets. Their jewelry is actually super-affordable with minimalist, sterling silver rings starting at INR 1,999.
The Decor Kart
Redecorating your home? Be sure to drop by The Decor Kart. They’ve got owl glass vases, graphic-print cushions, decorative bowls, lamps and more. You can also expect a mix of vintage clocks, pastel-colored bowls, and pineapple table accents that can turn dull corners into spaces you’ll love.
MUJI
Muji is here and it has everything you ever wanted and more - filing systems, storage solutions, stationary, little containers you can't get enough of etc. I wanted to buy everything. I spotted the CEO hanging out there, whom you could walk to if you have feedback.
Heads Up For Tails
Your pet probably loves the mall more than you do, thanks to Heads Up For Tails. They’ve got the best pupper and catto products like leashes, chew toys, beds, gluten-free food, towels and more. While you probably can’t take your furball to the mall, you can definitely pick up some useful and playful stuff for the fur-ball.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Sancha Tea Boutique
Honestly, buying tea at Sancha is an experience. They’ve got over 100 types of blends including Peppermint White Tea, Jasmine Blooming Tea, Lavender White Tea, and Vanilla Masala Chai, all of which, you can try before you buy. This place is a paradise for all the tea-lovers as it also sells tea-infusers, dainty, English tea kettles, cute, flowery trays and more accessories we just want to stock our shelves with. Need a break between all the shopping? Be sure to drop by Sancha.
