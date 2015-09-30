The small market of Defence Colony has some great finds: Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, wine shops, florists, clothing stores and even an art gallery. It can get pretty packed on weekends, so if you’re looking to spend an evening here, we suggest you take a look at what’s on offer first. P.S: The nearest metro station is Lajpat Nagar.
Defence Colony Hood Guide: Cheap Booze, Groceries and an Art Gallery
FOOD AND DRINKS
Moets Sizzlers
Recommended for: As the name suggests, this one’s a restaurant specialising in sizzlers {Chicken Shashlik, anyone?} The ambience is classy and crowd, mostly families.
P.S: Moets also has a Shack which features a more laid-back ambience and witnesses younger crowds.
Aka Saka
Recommended for: Typical Indian Chinese fare and great deals on beer.
Sagar Ratna
Recommended for: Amazing South Indian food. You’ll know you’ve reached Sagar when you see the long line outside. However, it’s a fast-moving queue and the Masala Dosa makes it well worth your while.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
28 Capri Italy
Recommended for: Italian restaurant which serves delectable thin-crust pizza and well-made potent cocktails.
Barista Lavazza Espresso Bar
Recommended for: Their whole new look and a new menu. The perfect venue for your next business meet.
Swagath
Recommended for: Its seafood and Chettinad menu.
LBB Tip: Order the fish biryani.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
4S
Recommended for: The cheap booz and chatpata Chinese snacks. Don’t know where to start? We’re saying, chilli chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Raro
Recommended for: Cake art, macaroons and cookies.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Little Dragon
Recommended for: Serving momos, soup and chilli chicken. They have no seating (being a van), so we suggest you order for takeaway. We’re digging their hot and sour soup and the chilli potato.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Whipped
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Kent’s Fast Food
Recommended for: Burgers and hot dogs. Go here for the King Mutton Burger.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Baskin Robbins
Recommended for: The best ice cream in town.
Amici Café
Recommended for: Thin crust pizza, pasta, soup and a stellar tiramisu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Giani
Recommended for: Ice cream. They also keep halwa and gulab jamun in winter.
Colonel’s Kababz
Recommended for: Kathi rolls, kebabs, tikkas and gravies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Angels in my Kitchen
Recommended for: Rainbow cakes & other sweet stuff.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Defence Bakery
Recommended for: Fresh cakes, breads, chocolate and dips.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
MB's
Recommended for: The bar; famous for the student crowd and cheap alcohol.
Kulfiano
Recommended for: the crazy amount of Kulfi flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
SHOPPING
The Standard Store
Recommended for: Apparel for both men and women {western wear}. They also keep a range of flip flops.
Rena Love
Recommended for: Women’s apparel; they have plus size clothing too.
Bansal Stores
Recommended for: Stationery.
Yell
Recommended for: Apparel for women and men.
LIFESTYLE
Sai Raunaq Florist
Recommended for: Flower decorations, vases and lucky bamboo here.
Sai Florist
Recommended for: Flower decorations, vases and lucky bamboo.
Verma’s Beauty Parlour
Recommended for: A pamper sesh at affordable prices.
Pindi Fruit Mart
Recommended for: Exotic imported fruit like fresh blueberries.
The Taste
Recommended for: Groceries, liquor and meat; they keep a lot of imported chocolates and grocery items.
Malik Bros
Recommended for: Organic groceries which they also deliver to your doorstep.
Gallery Defence
Recommended for: Checking out some beautiful art.
Comments (0)