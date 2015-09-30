Defence Colony Hood Guide: Cheap Booze, Groceries and an Art Gallery

The small market of Defence Colony has some great finds: Restaurants, bars, grocery stores, wine shops, florists, clothing stores and even an art gallery. It can get pretty packed on weekends, so if you’re looking to spend an evening here, we suggest you take a look at what’s on offer first. P.S: The nearest metro station is Lajpat Nagar.

FOOD AND DRINKS

Moets Sizzlers

Recommended for: As the name suggests, this one’s a restaurant specialising in sizzlers {Chicken Shashlik, anyone?} The ambience is classy and crowd, mostly families.

P.S: Moets also has a Shack which features a more laid-back ambience and witnesses younger crowds. 

Aka Saka

Recommended for: Typical Indian Chinese fare and great deals on beer.

Sagar Ratna

Recommended for: Amazing South Indian food. You’ll know you’ve reached Sagar when you see the long line outside. However, it’s a fast-moving queue and the Masala Dosa makes it well worth your while.

Casual Dining

Sagar Ratna

18, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

28 Capri Italy

Recommended for: Italian restaurant which serves delectable thin-crust pizza and well-made potent cocktails.

Barista Lavazza Espresso Bar

Recommended for: Their whole new look and a new menu. The perfect venue for your next business meet.

Swagath

Recommended for: Its seafood and Chettinad menu.

LBB Tip: Order the fish biryani.

Casual Dining

Swagath

4.1

14, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

4S

Recommended for: The cheap booz and chatpata Chinese snacks. Don’t know where to start? We’re saying, chilli chicken.

Casual Dining

4S Chinese Restaurant

4.3

A-26, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Raro

Recommended for: Cake art, macaroons and cookies.

Bakeries

Raro

4.1

19, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Little Dragon

Recommended for: Serving momos, soup and chilli chicken. They have no seating (being a van), so we suggest you order for takeaway. We’re digging their hot and sour soup and the chilli potato. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Little Dragon

3.8

Main Market, Near Mother Dairy, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Whipped

Recommended for: Cheesecakes, home-made ice cream and thick shakes. Read more about it here.

Bakeries

Whipped

3, Main Market, Near Citibank, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Kent’s Fast Food

Recommended for:  Burgers and hot dogs. Go here for the King Mutton Burger. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Kent's Fast Food

4.1

29, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Baskin Robbins

Recommended for: The best ice cream in town. 

Amici Café

Recommended for: Thin crust pizza, pasta, soup and a stellar tiramisu. 

Cafes

Amici Cafe

4.0

8, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Giani

Recommended for: Ice cream. They also keep halwa and gulab jamun in winter. 

Colonel’s Kababz

Recommended for: Kathi rolls, kebabs, tikkas and gravies. 

Casual Dining

Colonel's Kababz

4.1

29, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Angels in my Kitchen

Recommended for: Rainbow cakes & other sweet stuff.

Bakeries

Angels In My Kitchen

4.2

Shop 31, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Defence Bakery

Recommended for: Fresh cakes, breads, chocolate and dips.

Bakeries

Defence Bakery

4.3

34, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

MB's

Recommended for: The bar; famous for the student crowd and cheap alcohol.

Kulfiano

Recommended for: the crazy amount of Kulfi flavours.

Dessert Parlours

Kulfiano

4.4

47, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

SHOPPING

The Standard Store

Recommended for: Apparel for both men and women {western wear}. They also keep a range of flip flops.

Rena Love

Recommended for:  Women’s apparel; they have plus size clothing too.

Bansal Stores

Recommended for: Stationery.

Yell

Recommended for: Apparel for women and men.

Clothing Stores

Yell Clubwear

Shop 35, Main Market, Block C, Defence Colony, New Delhi

LIFESTYLE

Sai Raunaq Florist

Recommended for: Flower decorations, vases and lucky bamboo here.

Sai Florist

Recommended for: Flower decorations, vases and lucky bamboo.

Verma’s Beauty Parlour

Recommended for: A pamper sesh at affordable prices.

Pindi Fruit Mart

Recommended for: Exotic imported fruit like fresh blueberries.

The Taste

Recommended for: Groceries, liquor and meat; they keep a lot of imported chocolates and grocery items.


Food Stores

The Taste

A-33, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Malik Bros

Recommended for: Organic groceries which they also deliver to your doorstep.

Gallery Defence

Recommended for: Checking out some beautiful art. 