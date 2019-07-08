Located near Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony Market or Def Col as Delhities call it, is a hub for the Southern part of the city. Lined with restaurants, shops and more, this market is a must-visit spot for a fun filled evening. After you’ve shopped to your heart’s content, these are the eatery options that you can head to for a meal.
Moet's, Aku's & More: These Defence Colony Eateries Have Our Heart!
28 Capri Italy
There’s no right time to have pizza, and if those cravings strike while strolling in the market then walk straight to this two floored restaurant. Inspired by the gorgeous island on Italian shores, the thin crust pizza options here will be a sensation to your taste buds. The pastas too are a hit. We’d say go for the Penne Chicken Creamy Pasta. Oh, and don’t forget to pair it with a glass of wine.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
1 Oak Café And Bar
When you combine great ambience and good live music together, you get the perfect combination for an ideal romantic date. If you’re looking for something in Def Col, then we suggest you make your way to 1 Oak Bar and Café. Finger food with the best offer on drinks and happy hours will keep your heart light and pocket heavy. Don’t forget to have their watermelon spritzer, it’s awesome!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Café Yell
Fashionistas, the café of your dreams now has an address. Café Yell, situated next to Defence Bakery is a cute little boutique eatery with the best coffee in the market. The décor has over-sized buttons in vibrant colours, needles and threads, hangers for lights and so much more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Arabian Delites
The tiniest of restaurants sometimes cook up a storm of food, and this one follows the memo. Shawarma is of course the bestseller but people also opt for the kebab platter, jujeh kebab, and other non veg delicacies.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Turkey Project
Dressed in classy hues of brown with plants to cut the monotony, The Turkey Project screams a coffee date done right vibe. If you’re not a coffee person, then go for their sangrias along with their popular fried chicken or Fricken as it’s written on the menu. Lamb burger is another must-have.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Kent’s Fast Food
If it is greasy, yummy, guilt-inducing fast food then it is Kent’s. Burgers, pizzas, fries, shakes and the likes. Popular with the pocket money crowd, Kent’s is always crowded and brimming with people.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Swagath
Swagath is a brand that has seen many family Sunday lunches, and has been essential to great meals over the years. The neer dosa and Koliwada Prawns will take you to the coastal regions instantly.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Meraki Café and Bar
A place where you can spend Saturday night dancing or Friday evening drinks with bae super comfortably is a place that’s meant to be the showstopper of restaurants (if that’s a thing). Enjoy sheesha and cigars, along with a plate full of tikkas and forget your worries in a jiffy!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Moet’s Sizzler
Restaurants may come and restaurants may stay, but Moet's has managed to stay over the years. Sizzlers have got to be the best invention ever and this hot piping, wholesome meal is best eaten at Moet’s. This legendary eatery has won a lot of hearts with its shahlik – paneer or chicken. Moet’s also has an Indian restaurant and a Bao place, if you want to check that out too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Uncle Tango
If you want to go for your favourite North Indian comfort food, check out Uncle Tango. It is a small place but it serves scrumptious rolls, tikkas, kebabs, biryani and paranthas. This place is open till midnight, so you can even order in to beat those late night cravings.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Aku's - The Burger Co.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
L'Opéra
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)