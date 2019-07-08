Moet's, Aku's & More: These Defence Colony Eateries Have Our Heart!

Located near Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony Market or Def Col as Delhities call it, is a hub for the Southern part of the city. Lined with restaurants, shops and more, this market is a must-visit spot for a fun filled evening. After you’ve shopped to your heart’s content, these are the eatery options that you can head to for a meal. 

28 Capri Italy

There’s no right time to have pizza, and if those cravings strike while strolling in the market then walk straight to this two floored restaurant. Inspired by the gorgeous island on Italian shores, the thin crust pizza options here will be a sensation to your taste buds. The pastas too are a hit. We’d say go for the Penne Chicken Creamy Pasta. Oh, and don’t forget to pair it with a glass of wine.

28 Capri Italy

28-A, Main Market, Amar Colony, Defence Colony, New Delhi

1 Oak Café And Bar

When you combine great ambience and good live music together, you get the perfect combination for an ideal romantic date. If you’re looking for something in Def Col, then we suggest you make your way to 1 Oak Bar and Café. Finger food with the best offer on drinks and happy hours will keep your heart light and pocket heavy. Don’t forget to have their watermelon spritzer, it’s awesome!

1 Oak Cafe & Bar

Moolchand Flyover Complex, Shop 4950, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Café Yell

Fashionistas, the café of your dreams now has an address. Café Yell, situated next to Defence Bakery is a cute little boutique eatery with the best coffee in the market. The décor has over-sized buttons in vibrant colours, needles and threads, hangers for lights and so much more.

Cafe Yell

35, Ground Floor, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Arabian Delites

The tiniest of restaurants sometimes cook up a storm of food, and this one follows the memo. Shawarma is of course the bestseller but people also opt for the kebab platter, jujeh kebab, and other non veg delicacies.

Arabian Delites

23, Flyover Market, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Defence Colony, New Delhi

The Turkey Project

Dressed in classy hues of brown with plants to cut the monotony, The Turkey Project screams a coffee date done right vibe. If you’re not a coffee person, then go for their sangrias along with their popular fried chicken or Fricken as it’s written on the menu. Lamb burger is another must-have.

The Turkey Project

C-27, DDA Complex, Opp. Moolchand Hospital, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Kent’s Fast Food

If it is greasy, yummy, guilt-inducing fast food then it is Kent’s. Burgers, pizzas, fries, shakes and the likes. Popular with the pocket money crowd, Kent’s is always crowded and brimming with people.

Kent's Fast Food

29, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Swagath

Swagath is a brand that has seen many family Sunday lunches, and has been essential to great meals over the years. The neer dosa and Koliwada Prawns will take you to the coastal regions instantly.

Swagath

14, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Meraki Café and Bar

A place where you can spend Saturday night dancing or Friday evening drinks with bae super comfortably is a place that’s meant to be the showstopper of restaurants (if that’s a thing). Enjoy sheesha and cigars, along with a plate full of tikkas and forget your worries in a jiffy!

Meraki Cafe & Bar

DDA Complex, C-43, 44 && 45, Opp. Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Moet’s Sizzler

Restaurants may come and restaurants may stay, but Moet's has managed to stay over the years. Sizzlers have got to be the best invention ever and this hot piping, wholesome meal is best eaten at Moet’s. This legendary eatery has won a lot of hearts with its shahlik – paneer or chicken. Moet’s also has an Indian restaurant and a Bao place, if you want to check that out too.

Moet's Sizzlers

27, Defence Colony Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Uncle Tango

If you want to go for your favourite North Indian comfort food, check out Uncle Tango. It is a small place but it serves scrumptious rolls, tikkas, kebabs, biryani and paranthas. This place is open till midnight, so you can even order in to beat those late night cravings.

Uncle Tango

Shop 43 & 45, Flyover Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Aku's - The Burger Co.

Aku's is a small burger joint located in Defence Colony. It doesn't have a lot of seating space and is a more 'order-in' sort of place. Their Meister burger is quite a rage, and comes with lamb, bacon and fried egg. They even give you an option to choose from sesame and multigrain buns. 
AKU's - The Brrgrr Co.

Shop 47, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

L'Opéra

L'Opéra is a French bakery that you should definitely check out if you are craving for macaroons, croissants and chocolate eclair. They also have some unique Iced tea flavours like flowery ballad and earl grey. You'll even find a bunch of healthy eating options here including granola, Pumpkin & Coconut Milk soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich and more. 
L'Opera

A-48, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

