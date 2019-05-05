Drop By This Place In Dehradun For Some Sumptuous Momos And Thukpas

There isn’t any time I don’t visit this place whenever I go to Dehradun. And Why wouldn’t I because Doon Valley has places serving best Momos and Thukpa. Orchard is my all-time favourite cafe in Dehradun. Orchard is fine dining with both interiors as well as outdoor seating amidst the hilly surroundings which make the place look even more beautiful. I will highly recommend their Tibetan Food and have been constantly ordering Cheese Kothey and Veggie Thukpa every time I visit here and surprisingly both of it tastes the exact same everything. Kothey is a Pan Fried Momos. These Cheese filled Kothey when served hot with a red chilli chutney are absolutely a bliss. Veggie Thukpa for me is a complete meal bowl as the portion size is way too filling and loaded with lots of veggies. Dehradun trips are counted complete when you visit Orchard and hog onto their Momo & Kothey!