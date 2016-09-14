This is a club and NGO in Delhi to teach you all things flying. Flying hobbyists and enthusiasts can opt for classes and some expert advice while they’re here.
Fly High With The Delhi Chapter Of Aero Modelers Association
- Nearest Metro Station: KARKAR DUMA
Keeping It Lofty
An NGO that promotes flying-model enthusiasts and coaches newbie flyers? We say yes! Started in 2009 with only a handful of members, the Aero Modelers Association now boasts of more than 100 active participants in NCR alone. With a majority of people from the defence sector, this branch of the Aero Club of India is your chance to hobnob with people who know what they are talking about.
Classes, Workshops, Events
They teach you how to build and control model airplanes and helicopters. They also have members who do commercial modelling and building, especially since it can take up to almost two months to completely build a model from scratch. Model planes are generally made of balsa wood and, thus, aren’t cheap. But if you’re looking for a basic kit, it will cost you anything from INR 500 to INR 5,000. In Delhi, enthusiasts like to work with models that cost around INR 5,000 to INR 30,000.
What If You’re A Noob {Like Us}?
Sign up at nominal costs and the club will teach you how to hand-launch planes and also work with control lines {wired ones}. Chuck gliders, planes with propellers, and control lines, you’ll find it all here; you only need to ask.
Membership Fee: INR 200 upwards
