Fly High With The Delhi Chapter Of Aero Modelers Association

They teach you how to build and control model airplanes and helicopters. They also have members who do commercial modelling and building, especially since it can take up to almost two months to completely build a model from scratch. Model planes are generally made of balsa wood and, thus, aren’t cheap. But if you’re looking for a basic kit, it will cost you anything from INR 500 to INR 5,000. In Delhi, enthusiasts like to work with models that cost around INR 5,000 to INR 30,000.