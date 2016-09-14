Delhi Book Lovers Welcomes Anyone With An Opinion

Started in Mar 2012 by Kunal Gupta and Meenakshi Goyal, DBL, after three years, has become a forum where serious literature enthusiasts can read, write, discuss and most of all, express.

This is a group that has rounded up almost 3,000 members, and sees active participation by about 40 at any given event. The group involves itself in good old discussions at coffee shops, and also in New-Age creative workshops, taken by trained professionals.