Sindhi Tikki Corner is an old street-food shop, which is now being run by the third generation with the same tenacity and values as their forefathers. This iconic place is known for their heart-shaped aloo tikki and their tikki sandwiches.
It’s Crunch Time: Have You Tried Karol Bagh's Heart-Shaped Tikkis?
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Shortcut
Must Order
Aloo Tikki! It’s super crunchy, and drenched in their signature mint tamarind and onion chutney. It’s nothing short of being the best, especially when it’s raining. Stuffed with potatoes, chana dal and peas, its quite flavourful to eat {even on its own} and is hardly oily at all.
Wash it down with Pani Puri Water. Yes, this is going to hurt the back of your throat and make your eyes water, but we can definitely say that it’s worth it.
So, We're Saying...
It’s always crowded, but they still manage to serve so quickly! 90s kids will probably still remember the memories associated with this tiny joint.
It’s a street food shop, so it’s not exactly easy to eat over here.
Photo: Lebensmittel
