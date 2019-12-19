It’s Crunch Time: Have You Tried Karol Bagh's Heart-Shaped Tikkis?

Aloo Tikki! It’s super crunchy, and drenched in their signature mint tamarind and onion chutney. It’s nothing short of being the best, especially when it’s raining. Stuffed with potatoes, chana dal and peas, its quite flavourful to eat {even on its own} and is hardly oily at all.

Wash it down with Pani Puri Water. Yes, this is going to hurt the back of your throat and make your eyes water, but we can definitely say that it’s worth it.